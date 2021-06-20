Asus ROG Swift PG32UQX Mini LED Gaming Monitor Review: The Ultimate Computer Monitor?

Our HDR benchmarking uses Portrait Displays’ Calman software. To learn about our HDR testing, see our breakdown of how we test PC monitors.

The PG32UQX not only supports HDR, it embraces and defines it. Nothing short of a premium OLED screen can compete with the test results we recorded. With its effective 1152-zone dimming backlight, wide color gamut and high brightness, this monitor redefines HDR on the desktop.

HDR Brightness & Contrast

As if the 1,400 nits the PG32UQX's VESA certification calls for weren’t enough, our sample managed over 1,600. It’s possible to see this with a full white-field pattern, which is enough to light up a large room. In fact, we couldn’t look at the screen directly during this test.

Measuring the black level proved difficult because a black field pattern shuts off the backlight completely. By displaying a small block of text at the bottom of the screen, we were able to get a super-low reading of 0.0090 nit. That’s also a record, as is the HDR contrast ratio of 180,820:1. Only the Alienware OLED display, the AW5520QF, has more contrast, and it isn’t nearly as bright. It truly doesn’t get better than this.

Grayscale, EOTF & Color

In HDR mode, the PG32UQX locks out most image controls but leaves the color temp options available. You can choose 6500K or do what we did and carry over the same RGB settings. That results in nearly perfect grayscale tracking with just a slight coolness in the brightest steps. This cannot be seen in actual content.

The EOTF luminance curve is mostly on target but takes a slight skew at the tone-map transition point, due to the variable backlight. This is also invisible in actual content.

HDR color is slightly oversaturated but not objectionably so. And green tracks the proper hue targets. The PG32UQX delivers the best HDR we’ve seen both in tests and when viewing content. Games look incredible as do videos and movies mastered with HDR. We’re only bummed that there’s no Dolby Vision. But on the desktop, there is no better HDR monitor in our experience.