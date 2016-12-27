Asus Strix GL702VM-DB71 Gaming Laptop Review

Synthetic And Productivity Benchmarks

For our Asus Strix GL702VM-DB71 review, it’s only fitting that we square it off against its 15" counterpart, which we recommended due to its performance and price. The specifications are the same outside of screen size and battery.

The MSI GE72VR Apache Pro-010 will be the Strix 17’s second point of comparison. The Apache Pro is configured with an i7-6700HQ, a 6GB GTX 1060, 12GB of DDR4-2133 memory, a 128GB M.2 SSD, and a 1TB HDD. 16GB of memory seems to be a critical juncture of price and performance, so adding a 12GB DRAM-equipped system will surely illustrate how much of a difference these extra 4GB will make. The Apache Pro will be reviewed shortly, so stay tuned!

Last, to show how much better a GTX 1070 performs, we included the Gigabyte P37X v6 in our comparison set. Besides its GTX 1070, the Gigabyte contains an i7-6700HQ, 16GB of DDR4-2400 memory, a 512GB NVMe SSD, and a well received UHD IPS display.

3DMark

During Fire Strike, Fire Strike Extreme, and Time Spy, the Asus Strix GL702VM-DB71 takes last place across the board, but by a small margin. This margin is so small, in fact, that you shouldn’t experience any perceivable performance difference.



Cinebench R15

Likewise, in Cinebench R15, the GL702VM scores last by a hair’s width. Since all three systems contain an i7-6700HQ, the single and multi-core performance come within single digits of one another. The much more powerful Gigabyte P37X v6 scores a bit better than the Strix 17 in the OpenGL test.

CompuBench

Once again, the Strix 17 takes last place against the other two GTX 1060 laptops, but considering how alike the components are, the difference is negligible. The only clear winner is the Gigabyte laptop, thanks to its GTX 1070.



Storage Benchmark

To test read and write speeds, we run IOmeter from the system's primary drive. The GL702VM’s storage is limited to a 7200RPM 1TB HGST Travelstar 7K1000 HDD. The Gigabyte and MSI laptop's storage results are omitted from the charts because their configurations include SSDs, whose speeds would deflate the results and skew the chart.



This leaves the Strix 15, which almost fittingly also contains a 1TB Travelstar 7K1000. The results are similar.



PCMark 8

The Asus Strix 17’s luck makes a turn for the better in PCMark. The Adobe Creative and Microsoft Office suites are both influenced by a system’s memory, so the GL702VM takes a slight lead over the Apache Pro, which only has 12GB of memory.

