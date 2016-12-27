Asus Strix GL702VM-DB71 Gaming Laptop Review

Gaming Benchmarks
Alien: Isolation
The Asus Strix GL702VM-DB71 delivers excellent performance right off the bat. In Alien: Isolation, the Strix 17 outperforms its 15" counterpart by a handful of frames. Alien: Isolation isn’t terribly demanding either, so owners of the Strix 17 will have no problems turning the graphical sliders to max.
Ashes of the Singularity
Our Asus GL702VM takes silver among the other GTX 1060 laptops, but all three systems scored within a frame of one another. However, the Strix 17’s configuration just barely delivered an average of 30 FPS, and even the P37X v6 couldn’t pull an average of 60 FPS with its GTX 1070. Stepping to a GTX 1070 means you might be able to reach 60 FPs with light tweaks to settings, but the GTX 1060 will require major compromises.
Bioshock Infinite
In Bioshock Infinite, the Strix 17 delivers more than adequate performance while taking top marks against its GTX 1060 competition. The Gigabyte’s framerate surpasses 120 FPS, but at 101 FPS on average, you won’t feel compelled to step up to a laptop with a stronger GPU if titles like this one are your preference.
DiRT Rally
The 17" Strix outperforms both the MSI Apache Pro and Strix 15, scoring an average of 55 FPS in DiRT Rally. This is just shy of the coveted 60 FPS, so slight tweaks to DiRT Rally's graphical settings will pull the average frame rate above 60 FPS. Alternatively, you can step up to a GTX 1070 laptop and play at full detail settings without compromises.
Grand Theft Auto V
Grand Theft Auto V doesn’t take kindly to systems without immense graphical horsepower, and the Asus GL502VM is no exception to this punishment. Throughout the benchmark, the Strix 17’s average frame rate hovers between 30 and 45 FPS, but it never comes anywhere close to 60 FPS. Gigabyte’s GTX 1070 laptop falls a little closer to 60 FPS, but it doesn’t surpass it either.
GRID Autosport
GRID Autosport scores depend a bit more on a system’s overall configuration, but it also seems to play well with higher-clocked GPUs, and the GTX 1060 has a higher boost clock rate than the GTX 1070 (1670 MHz vs. 1645). Therefore, laptops paired with GTX 1060s fare well even against systems with GTX 1070s. Our Asus Strix 17 in particular delivers just 3% less performance than the Gigabyte laptop.
Hitman
With an i7-6700HQ, a GTX 1060, and 16GB of memory, the Asus GL702VM has just enough horsepower to deliver a solid 60 FPS in Hitman. Still, a few extra frames won’t hurt; the Gigabyte delivers 10 FPS of additional performance because of its GTX 1070, making for a slightly smoother gaming experience.
Metro: Last Light Redux
Thanks to Pascal, Metro: Last Light Redux no longer requires an incredibly expensive system to run adequately. The GL702VM is capable of capable of dealing 45 FPS during Metro; you’ll need at least a GTX 1070 to play above 60 FPS, but the GTX 1060 isn’t struggling to keep up like previous GPU architectures did.
Rise of the Tomb Raider
Time and time again, laptops with GTX 1060s have struggled delivering even 30 FPS in Rise of the Tomb Raider, and unfortunately, the Strix 17 is no exception. If it’s any consolation, not even the Gigabyte P37X v6 and its GTX 1070 can reach 60 FPS. To reach anywhere near this framerate, a GTX 1080-equipped system such as the MSI GT73VR Titan Pro-201 is necessary, but it’ll cost you a pretty penny.
The Division
The Asus Strix 17 is capable of 48 FPS thanks to its GTX 1060, but it seems at least a GTX 1070 is required to maintain over 60 FPS, as is evident from the P37X v6’s performance. For the Strix 17 to maintain a higher framerate, graphical settings will have to be lowered.
Thief
Unlike the last handful of games, Thief doesn’t require powerful specifications to run at a good framerate. The GL702VM has more than enough horsepower to breeze through the Thief benchmark; its average framerate exceeds 60 FPS with plenty of extra performance to spare.
As an owner of this laptop, it's just fine for anything I throw at it. Got it for $1299 and dropped a 500GB 850 EVO m.2 in it that I grabbed for $129. $1430 and it runs like a scalded cat. I'm not sure what more you can ask for at that price point.
# of slots is not the same as number of channels. Typically you have two slots per channel. For most 17" laptops, especially gaming ones, it's pretty standard to have 4 slots.
Fair enough, but I don't see any advantage at this price point. I can chuck an extra 16GB stick in for 32GB, I don't know what on earth I'd need more than that for in a value gaming laptop. I guess I just don't understand it as a criticism. It's $200 cheaper than comparable 17" 1060 laptops (or, was at time of my purchase...and I did a lot of looking). If you're buying this to run a half dozen VMs, then you purchased the wrong laptop....but as a cheap gaming laptop, this will run -games- as fast as any other similarly equipped gaming laptop regardless of how many more RAM slots it has, and that's the factor in the equation that matters at this price point.
I have to agree with you. I'm running 16GB on my desktop 1080p system and games never really go much more than 2-4 with a few exceptions. I've got 32GB on my other 2 systems and even at 4k I've yet to see it used in games and this is a gaming laptop not a workstation. By the time 32GB is needed for games there's not much about this laptop that wouldn't already be out of date. Vram is another story and at 1080p the 6GB will pretty much cover all games.
I also agree with you. It seems like Asus cut corners to keep the price down by simply making a larger case for the display and probably re-used everything else. A strategy like that would allow most internals to be mass produced for lower costs. Anyone who puts a SSD in one needs to be careful, nand doesn't like high temps. Definite trade off but it could be worse.
I'm happy to see Asus and a few other manufacturers breaking with the idea of $2000-4000 'gaming' laptops. It's really gotten out of control lately. So little but costing so much. Almost every time I see the label 'gaming laptop' slapped on something I feel there's an exec who should be slapped for lying.
Yeah, this bugger does get HOT, but haven't noticed any throttle issues with the CPU/GPU. The 850 EVO is probably going to have a shortened lifespan from heat, but it's a trade off. Nice thing is with the 1TB spinner drive in there I just back up the EVO to it so worst case I'm just back to slow and spinny.
