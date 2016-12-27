Asus Strix GL702VM-DB71 Gaming Laptop Review

Gaming Benchmarks

Alien: Isolation

The Asus Strix GL702VM-DB71 delivers excellent performance right off the bat. In Alien: Isolation, the Strix 17 outperforms its 15" counterpart by a handful of frames. Alien: Isolation isn’t terribly demanding either, so owners of the Strix 17 will have no problems turning the graphical sliders to max.

Ashes of the Singularity

Our Asus GL702VM takes silver among the other GTX 1060 laptops, but all three systems scored within a frame of one another. However, the Strix 17’s configuration just barely delivered an average of 30 FPS, and even the P37X v6 couldn’t pull an average of 60 FPS with its GTX 1070. Stepping to a GTX 1070 means you might be able to reach 60 FPs with light tweaks to settings, but the GTX 1060 will require major compromises.

Bioshock Infinite

In Bioshock Infinite, the Strix 17 delivers more than adequate performance while taking top marks against its GTX 1060 competition. The Gigabyte’s framerate surpasses 120 FPS, but at 101 FPS on average, you won’t feel compelled to step up to a laptop with a stronger GPU if titles like this one are your preference.

DiRT Rally

The 17" Strix outperforms both the MSI Apache Pro and Strix 15, scoring an average of 55 FPS in DiRT Rally. This is just shy of the coveted 60 FPS, so slight tweaks to DiRT Rally's graphical settings will pull the average frame rate above 60 FPS. Alternatively, you can step up to a GTX 1070 laptop and play at full detail settings without compromises.



Grand Theft Auto V

Grand Theft Auto V doesn’t take kindly to systems without immense graphical horsepower, and the Asus GL502VM is no exception to this punishment. Throughout the benchmark, the Strix 17’s average frame rate hovers between 30 and 45 FPS, but it never comes anywhere close to 60 FPS. Gigabyte’s GTX 1070 laptop falls a little closer to 60 FPS, but it doesn’t surpass it either.



GRID Autosport

GRID Autosport scores depend a bit more on a system’s overall configuration, but it also seems to play well with higher-clocked GPUs, and the GTX 1060 has a higher boost clock rate than the GTX 1070 (1670 MHz vs. 1645). Therefore, laptops paired with GTX 1060s fare well even against systems with GTX 1070s. Our Asus Strix 17 in particular delivers just 3% less performance than the Gigabyte laptop.



Hitman

With an i7-6700HQ, a GTX 1060, and 16GB of memory, the Asus GL702VM has just enough horsepower to deliver a solid 60 FPS in Hitman. Still, a few extra frames won’t hurt; the Gigabyte delivers 10 FPS of additional performance because of its GTX 1070, making for a slightly smoother gaming experience.



Metro: Last Light Redux

Thanks to Pascal, Metro: Last Light Redux no longer requires an incredibly expensive system to run adequately. The GL702VM is capable of capable of dealing 45 FPS during Metro; you’ll need at least a GTX 1070 to play above 60 FPS, but the GTX 1060 isn’t struggling to keep up like previous GPU architectures did.

Rise of the Tomb Raider

Time and time again, laptops with GTX 1060s have struggled delivering even 30 FPS in Rise of the Tomb Raider, and unfortunately, the Strix 17 is no exception. If it’s any consolation, not even the Gigabyte P37X v6 and its GTX 1070 can reach 60 FPS. To reach anywhere near this framerate, a GTX 1080-equipped system such as the MSI GT73VR Titan Pro-201 is necessary, but it’ll cost you a pretty penny.



The Division

The Asus Strix 17 is capable of 48 FPS thanks to its GTX 1060, but it seems at least a GTX 1070 is required to maintain over 60 FPS, as is evident from the P37X v6’s performance. For the Strix 17 to maintain a higher framerate, graphical settings will have to be lowered.



Thief

Unlike the last handful of games, Thief doesn’t require powerful specifications to run at a good framerate. The GL702VM has more than enough horsepower to breeze through the Thief benchmark; its average framerate exceeds 60 FPS with plenty of extra performance to spare.

