Asus TUF VG259QM Monitor Review: Ultimate 280Hz Gaming

Viewing Angles

Many users buy IPS monitors for their superior off-axis image quality, and on that score, the VG259QM delivers. You’ll see a 30% light reduction and blue shift to the sides while the top down view shows a green tint, reduced detail and a 50% loss in brightness. It performs like most IPS screens in this test. However, the VG259QM is small enough that we don’t expect many users to be sharing.

Screen Uniformity

Our VG259QM sample showed no visible bleed or glow. The meter recorded a slight hotspot in the center, but we couldn’t see it in a completely dark room. All field patterns from black to white showed uniform tones from edge to edge without variation in color or brightness.

Pixel Response and Input Lag

We’ve saved the best for last in this review. The VG259QM is our new record holder in the panel response test with a time of 4ms. We ran the response and lag tests at 280 Hz with and without ELMB engaged and found no difference in times. ELMB and Adaptive-Sync didn’t exact any measurable performance penalty whatsoever. Does 4ms look better than 5ms? When ELMB is engaged, the answer is a resounding yes. As we said earlier, you must see it to appreciate it. Motion resolution is perfect. That means moving objects are just as clearly rendered as stationary ones.

And while the VG259QM didn’t take the total input lag crown, we doubt anyone will be able to perceive the difference between 18 and 20ms. This monitor is in a league of its own when it comes to motion processing.

