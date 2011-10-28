Battlefield 3 Performance: 30+ Graphics Cards, Benchmarked

Test Setup And Sequence
|Test Hardware
|Processors
|Intel Core i7-2600K (Sandy Bridge) 3.4 GHz (34 * 100 MHz), LGA 1155, 8 MB Shared L3, Turbo Boost enabled, Hyper-Threading enabled, Power-savings enabled
|Intel Core i3-2105 (Sandy Bridge) 3.1 GHz (31 * 100 MHz), LGA 1155, 3 MB Shared L3, Hyper-Threading enabled, Power-savings enabled
|Intel Core i7-875K (Lynnfield) 2.93 GHz (22 * 133 MHz), LGA 1156, 8 MB Shared L3, Turbo Boost enabled, Hyper-Threading enabled, Power-savings enabled
|Intel Core i3-530 (Clarkdale) 2.93 GHz, LGA 1156, 4 MB Shared L3, Power-savings enabled
|AMD FX-8150 (Zambezi) 3.6 GHz (18 * 200 MHz), Socket AM3+, 8 MB Shared L3, Turbo Core enabled, Power-savings enabled
|Motherboard
|Asus P8Z68-V Pro (LGA 1155) Intel Z68 Express, BIOS 0801
|Asus Maximus III Formula (LGA 1156) Intel P55 Express, BIOS 2001
|Asus Crosshair V Formula (Socket AM3+) AMD 990FX/SB950, BIOS 0813
|Memory
|Crucial 16 GB (2 x 8 GB) DDR3-1333, MT16JTF1G64AZ-1G4D1 @ 1.65 V
|G.Skill 8 GB (2 x 4 GB) DDR3-2133, F3-17000CL9Q-16BZH @ 1.65 V
|Hard Drive
|Intel SSD 510 250 GB, SATA 6Gb/s
|Graphics
|AMD Radeon HD 6990 4 GB GDDR5
|AMD Radeon HD 6970 2 GB GDDR5
|AMD Radeon HD 6950 2 GB GDDR5
|AMD Radeon HD 5970 2 GB GDDR5
|AMD Radeon HD 5870 1 GB GDDR5
|AMD Radeon HD 6870 1 GB GDDR5
|AMD Radeon HD 5850 1 GB GDDR5
|AMD Radeon HD 6850 1 GB GDDR5
|AMD Radeon HD 5770 1 GB GDDR5
|AMD Radeon HD 5750 1 GB GDDR5
|AMD Radeon HD 4870 512 MB GDDR5
|AMD Radeon HD 4850 512 MB GDDR3
|AMD Radeon HD 4770 512 MB GDDR5
|Sapphire Radeon HD 4670 512 MB GDDR4
|AMD Radeon HD 5570 512 MB GDDR5
|Nvidia GeForce GTX 590 3 GB GDDR5
|Gigabyte GeForce GTX 580 1.5 GB GDDR5
|Asus GeForce GTX 570 1.25 GB GDDR5
|Nvidia GeForce GTX 480 1.5 GB GDDR5
|Nvidia GeForce GTX 470 1.25 GB GDDR5
|Nvidia GeForce GTX 460 1 GB GDDR5
|Nvidia GeForce GTS 450 1 GB GDDR5
|Nvidia GeForce GTX 295 896 MB GDDR3 * 2
|BFG GeForce GTX 285 1 GB GDDR3
|Zotac GeForce GTX 275 896 MB GDDR3
|Zotac GeForce GTX 260 896 MB GDDR3
|BFG GeForce GTS 250 1 GB GDDR3
|BFG GeForce 9800 GTX 512 MB GDDR3
|Asus GeForce 8500 GT 256 MB DDR3
|Power Supply
|Cooler Master UCP-1000 W
|System Software And Drivers
|Operating System
|Windows 7 Ultimate 64-bit
|DirectX
|DirectX 11
|Graphics Driver
|AMD Catalyst 11.10 Preview 3
|Nvidia GeForce Release 285.62
The video clip above demonstrates the short sequence used for benchmarking. It's not the most demanding segment of Battlefield 3 I've seen thus far, nor is it necessarily the most representative of single-player game play (and certainly not multi-player). However, after a couple of hundred runs, I know it's consistent.
That makes this system precise, but not necessarily accurate, so its validity could certainly be called into question. The challenge in a game like this, which doesn't offer the timedemo functionality purportedly made available to IHVs, but not press, is that nailing both precision and accuracy then becomes very difficult due to Fraps-based testing of actual sequences. While not perfect, what we have here is, at the very least, great for relativistic comparisons.
Without any form of AA you can run it on ultra and get over 30fps on every map @ 1920x1080 easily (over 60 when close quarters). Depends on your cpu and if you OC your gpu though. i have mine at 940/2100 and its always above 40fps.