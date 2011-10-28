Battlefield 3 Performance: 30+ Graphics Cards, Benchmarked

Benchmark Results: Nvidia Graphics Cards, What Do I Need For Ultra Quality?

Honestly? If you have your sights set on 2560x1600, you probably want an SLI-based configuration. Even the GeForce GTX 590 gets beat up pretty badly at that resolution.

It’s entirely possible to get a good experience out of a GeForce GTX 580 at 1920x1080 or lower, though in real-world game play you still run into occasional stuttering.

A GeForce GTX 570 handles 1680x1050 pretty well. However, I’m willing to bet that you didn’t buy a $300+ card to play on a 17” screen. Two GTX 570s should handle Ultra quality with aplomb at 1920x1080.