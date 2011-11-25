Exploring SSD Performance In Battlefield 3, F1 2011, And Rift

Gamplay In Rift

The 15-minute trace captured in Rift involves walking through Sanctum and grinding through Silverwood.

Overall Statistics Rift: Gameplay Elapsed Time 15:33 Read Operations 10 234 Write Operations 1 982 Data Read 306.46 MB Data Written 34.66 MB Disk Busy Time 1.84 s Average Data Rate 185.73 MB/s

Rift's gameplay is substantially different from WoW, at least as it pertains to storage. Whereas the latter hit our SSD with a lot of writes, this title turns out to be more read-heavy, just like Battlefield 3. According to the trace, there’s a wide variety of transfer sizes, and we continue to see a preponderance of random accesses, which makes sense given what we know of the game structure. Most operations occur at a queue depth of one, and nothing happens beyond a queue depth of 12.

Interestingly, WoW is the only game we've tested thus far with more than 5% of its commands stacking up at a queue depth in excess of 32. Rift gamers are going to find an SSD upgrade less beneficial than those loyal to WoW.

I/O Trends: