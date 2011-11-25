Exploring SSD Performance In Battlefield 3, F1 2011, And Rift

Gamplay In Rift
The 15-minute trace captured in Rift involves walking through Sanctum and grinding through Silverwood.
|Overall Statistics
|Rift: Gameplay
|Elapsed Time
|15:33
|Read Operations
|10 234
|Write Operations
|1 982
|Data Read
|306.46 MB
|Data Written
|34.66 MB
|Disk Busy Time
|1.84 s
|Average Data Rate
|185.73 MB/s
Rift's gameplay is substantially different from WoW, at least as it pertains to storage. Whereas the latter hit our SSD with a lot of writes, this title turns out to be more read-heavy, just like Battlefield 3. According to the trace, there’s a wide variety of transfer sizes, and we continue to see a preponderance of random accesses, which makes sense given what we know of the game structure. Most operations occur at a queue depth of one, and nothing happens beyond a queue depth of 12.
Interestingly, WoW is the only game we've tested thus far with more than 5% of its commands stacking up at a queue depth in excess of 32. Rift gamers are going to find an SSD upgrade less beneficial than those loyal to WoW.
I/O Trends:
- 32% of all operations are 16 KB in transfer size
- 27% of all operations are 64 KB in transfer size
- 85% of all operations are random
- 63% of all operations occur at a queue depth of one
- 31% of all operations occur between a queue depth of two and eight
Good read. Thanks for being so thorough.
I'm a little confused why you would want to see that comparison. We established there was no diff between a slow HDD and a fast SSD. And you expect a difference between a fast HDD and fast SSD?
Cheers,
Andrew Ku
TomsHardware.com
He probably want to see that comparison on the "Hard Drive Performance Comparison" page, where is a big difference between SSD and HDD performance (the HDD up to 477% slower)