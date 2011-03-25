System Builder Marathon, March 2011: $500 Gaming PC

Graphics Card And Hard Drive
Graphics Card: Sapphire 100315L Radeon HD 6850 1 GB
It didn’t take long scouring Newegg’s graphics selection before a lone $170 Radeon HD 6850 jumped out as the card I wanted to use in this build. The reference-clocked Sapphire 100315L is a step above Nvidia's GeForce GTX 460 768 MB used in December for (at the time) a relatively minimal increase in cost.
You can get the full scoop on AMD's Radeon HD 6850 1 GB in our Barts launch review.
Hard Drive: Samsung Spinpoint F4 HD322GJ 320 GB
We chose the same Samsung Spinpoint F4 HD322GJ/U 320 GB SATA drive as before for its 16 MB data cache, and its ability to serve up 320 GB of capacity at the lowest price on Newegg.
Have fun overclocking that rig!
I'd choose my O/C'd i3-530 @ 3.75 GHz (stock, air-cooled) over any of the new Sandy Bridge offerings any day.
The 2100 just cannot compete with that- it's marginally better than a first-gen i3, and it cannot be pushed harder.
*Hopes Bulldozer will be ready by that time*
++ on the PSU (finaly not a 500W+ waste)
+ on the case (looks decent)
Edit: Why Did I get a Minus one the second after my post was submitted?