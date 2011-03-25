System Builder Marathon, March 2011: $500 Gaming PC

Graphics Card And Hard Drive

Graphics Card: Sapphire 100315L Radeon HD 6850 1 GB

It didn’t take long scouring Newegg’s graphics selection before a lone $170 Radeon HD 6850 jumped out as the card I wanted to use in this build. The reference-clocked Sapphire 100315L is a step above Nvidia's GeForce GTX 460 768 MB used in December for (at the time) a relatively minimal increase in cost.

You can get the full scoop on AMD's Radeon HD 6850 1 GB in our Barts launch review.

Hard Drive: Samsung Spinpoint F4 HD322GJ 320 GB

We chose the same Samsung Spinpoint F4 HD322GJ/U 320 GB SATA drive as before for its 16 MB data cache, and its ability to serve up 320 GB of capacity at the lowest price on Newegg.