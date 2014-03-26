System Builder Marathon, Q1 2014: The $750 Gaming PC

Results: F1 2012, Grid 2, and Arma 3
F1 2012
All three of these machines are mainly processor-bound in F1 2012, demonstrated by the Ivy Bridge-based Core i5 that distances itself from the more affordable CPUs, in turn bolstering the $800 PC’s overall frame rate totals.
We also know this game to be heavily bandwidth-dependent, and thanks to Sandra's Memory Bandwidth module, we have evidence to show that same Core i5-based system capable of pushing more than 21 GB/s.
Of course, our final evaluation will emphasize the settings gamers want to use most, which is good news since even the least-expensive rig is able to deliver at least 60 FPS under the Ultra preset at 4800x900. I'd hardly count that as a loss.
Grid 2
Although more GPU-bound at its Ultra detail preset than F1 2012, we still find that only the most taxing settings load our GeForce GTX 770 enough for GPU Boost to kick in and drive the highest available GPU frequencies.
Most important, both rigs remain playable in Grid 2 through all tested settings and resolutions.
Arma 3
Packing a Core i5 processor helps the $800 PC pull away at lower settings and resolutions.
This quarter's rig takes a lead at my targeted settings of 1920x1080 and the Ultra preset. Although minimum frame rates are 5 FPS higher on my newest box, Arma 3 is plenty smooth on both machines.
In the end, both PCs run into the same ceiling. At 4800x900, lower quality settings are required to sustain more than 30 frames per second.
When I first saw the parts list for this build, I expected myself to be in full agreement with you. I mean, can you imagine someone suggesting paring a GTX 680 with an I3? Ludicrous. They'd be laughed out the forums. However, looking at the benchmarks for the highest settings in 1920x1080 and 4800x900, I found there were 2 types of results
1. Those where the I3 and the GTX 770 build beat, or were within a few FPS of the I5 and R9-280X build:
Battlefield 3
Battlefield 4
Arma 3
Far Cry 3
2. Those where the I5 and R9-280X beat the I3 and GTX 770 build by a significant margin, but where all frame rates were well above 60FPS:
F1 2012
Grid 2
Skyrim
So, while overall performance percentage charts might put the I3 and GTX 770 behind the I5 and R9-280X behind in certain games, in a real-life setting, it seems that the I3 and GTX 770 is an equally good build. Which is really not what I was expecting.
Citations desperately needed. The XBOX 360 had 3 hyper-threaded CPUs and the PS3 had a 7-core cell CPU, but this didn't push PC games during this period beyond dual cores. Indeed, as late as January 2012, Tom's hardware was finding it impossible to recommend any Quad-core AMD processors over intel Dual-core processors and as late as December 2012, dual-core Intel pentiums were taking the low-end recommendations, as they were still better at gaming at this point than 4-core AMD processors. Indeed, it wasn't until February 2013 that they reversed this recommendation, so any assumption that consoles having more cores will result in P.C. games using more cores doesn't really stand up to scrutiny, I'm afraid.
Sure we'd go i5 if priced the same. But the -3330 is $60 more @ $190, just like the -3470 used last quarter. The -3350P saves $10 off that. H61 doesn't save much, starting $5-10 below H81, and then we'd give up capitalizing on the i5's limited overclocking.
I was surprised to see i3 didn't yield any meaningful drop in minimum fps, at all! In fact, minimums often appeared GPU-bound, and the new GTX 770 rig won out, especially OC'ed. System bound at 70+ fps and up full-time in Skyrim or F1 2012 is hardly a loss, but an extra 3-8 fps consistently down low in ARMA III and Far Cry 3 could come in handy.