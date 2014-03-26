System Builder Marathon, Q1 2014: The $750 Gaming PC

Motherboard And Memory
Motherboard: Asus H81M-K
Trimming down platform costs was crucial to meeting my goals, and an inexpensive microATX H81 Express-based motherboard represents the entry point to gaming with a fourth-gen Core processor. Considering that my CPU's multiplier is fixed, I don't need high-end features or future-looking expansion from my motherboard. I only want something reliable, freeing up the cash for a beefy graphics card and 8 GB of memory.
Because entry-level parts aren't reviewed as often, I picked Asus' H81M-K due to its popularity on Newegg and positive feedback on community forums.
So what exactly does H81 force you to sacrifice? To begin, there is no overclocking or multi-card support. You also lose Intel’s Rapid Storage and Smart Response Technology. We retain dual-channel DDR3-1600 compatibility, but only across two modules. And although it natively supports USB 3.0 and SATA 6Gb/s, connectivity is limited.
Memory: 8 GB Adata XPG V2 DDR3-1600 AX3U1600W4G9-DGV
In order to get 8 GB into this build, I had to choose between the most affordable kits (after all, prices were up 30% since last quarter). At $70, Adata's kit gave me the best available 1.5 V XMP settings of DDR3-1600 with 9-9-9-24 timings.
When I first saw the parts list for this build, I expected myself to be in full agreement with you. I mean, can you imagine someone suggesting paring a GTX 680 with an I3? Ludicrous. They'd be laughed out the forums. However, looking at the benchmarks for the highest settings in 1920x1080 and 4800x900, I found there were 2 types of results
1. Those where the I3 and the GTX 770 build beat, or were within a few FPS of the I5 and R9-280X build:
Battlefield 3
Battlefield 4
Arma 3
Far Cry 3
2. Those where the I5 and R9-280X beat the I3 and GTX 770 build by a significant margin, but where all frame rates were well above 60FPS:
F1 2012
Grid 2
Skyrim
So, while overall performance percentage charts might put the I3 and GTX 770 behind the I5 and R9-280X behind in certain games, in a real-life setting, it seems that the I3 and GTX 770 is an equally good build. Which is really not what I was expecting.
Citations desperately needed. The XBOX 360 had 3 hyper-threaded CPUs and the PS3 had a 7-core cell CPU, but this didn't push PC games during this period beyond dual cores. Indeed, as late as January 2012, Tom's hardware was finding it impossible to recommend any Quad-core AMD processors over intel Dual-core processors and as late as December 2012, dual-core Intel pentiums were taking the low-end recommendations, as they were still better at gaming at this point than 4-core AMD processors. Indeed, it wasn't until February 2013 that they reversed this recommendation, so any assumption that consoles having more cores will result in P.C. games using more cores doesn't really stand up to scrutiny, I'm afraid.
Sure we'd go i5 if priced the same. But the -3330 is $60 more @ $190, just like the -3470 used last quarter. The -3350P saves $10 off that. H61 doesn't save much, starting $5-10 below H81, and then we'd give up capitalizing on the i5's limited overclocking.
I was surprised to see i3 didn't yield any meaningful drop in minimum fps, at all! In fact, minimums often appeared GPU-bound, and the new GTX 770 rig won out, especially OC'ed. System bound at 70+ fps and up full-time in Skyrim or F1 2012 is hardly a loss, but an extra 3-8 fps consistently down low in ARMA III and Far Cry 3 could come in handy.