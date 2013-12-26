System Builder Marathon, Q4 2013: $800 Gaming PC

Assembling Our Gaming Box
Although the Asgard Pro's exterior looked well-built in its price range, one of the side panels turned out to be very hard to remove due to an inward bow in the middle of the frame. Once that panel was off, though, I straightened the lip to make future work under the hood a lot easier.
Popping the front bezel off also required quite a bit of force. Normally I would have left it alone. But for a System Builder Marathon story, I like to follow those issues up for the sake of commentary. The thing eventually popped off without any collateral damage, and once I had the enclosure prepared, the rest of the build was a piece of cake.
The addition of tall rubber feet creates plenty of room for airflow, so I chose to mount the power supply fan facing down, pulling fresh air in from under the case (rather than blowing up, acting as an exhaust). A removable air filter, which came with the Asgard, helps protect our power supply from dust and dirt build-up.
Cable management cutouts in the motherboard tray are well-positioned with tight but adequate spacing on the back for our wires and connectors. The front HD Audio cable is on the short side, though I made the hook-up with unsightly direct routing. Lastly, our big, heavy graphics card sagged until I secured it to the case's 5.25” drive cage, relieving some weight and protecting the card and motherboard slot from potential damage.
All in all, Xigmatek's Asgard Pro isn't a bad chassis. Personally, I prefer its plain styling over more flamboyant gaming designs. This latest version offers a flat black aluminum bezel, whereas older models had rounded high-gloss plastic edges. Photo shoots were a nightmare. But aesthetic preferences aside, the NZXT Tempest 210 I used last quarter was more precisely built.
Not all countries have good internet infrastructure. If that wasn't the case Microsoft wouldn't have to reverse its policies on the X1. Another thing is retail game DVDs costs very less in my country. For example, Bioshock Infinite costs only 15.97$ at launch date. If I were to buy it through Steam at launch date it would have cost me 59.99$
I know that the writers of "best CPUs" for the money always make a huge fuss about how "oh, you save 7W (or however much it is) by not having the on-board graphics", but I still think it's worth keeping, for if your discrete card gives out on you. My PC buggered up installing my graphics drivers once, and if it weren't for my intel "backup" GPU, my rig would have been bricked.
For us, both were available from Newegg at a $10 difference. Either is fine. I chose the -3350P back for the Q1 $600 Gaming PC, and it's OC was limited to 3.5-3.7 GHz with this same Z75 Pro3 mobo. But I actually prefer the -3470 at these prices for reasons stated in the text (higher clocks and backup HD 2500 graphics). It fit in under budget, and its higher Turbo limit provide a 300 MHz boost across the board (3.8-4.0 GHz) when overclocking. That right there is worth $10 in an SBM where value equals a straight bang for buck calculation.
My own thoughts on this one are mixed. I like to see the challenge of a lower budget. This $800 PC was quite good, however. With the focus on gaming this SBM cycle, this one looks like a shoe-in for value winner. I don't see what two or three times the budget will buy that can offer similar multiples of performance, especially that will be visible in actual use.
That said, for my own uses, I'd take the "High" to "Max" settings in my games that a GTX650Ti Boost would offer, and put the balance into a SSD.
I currently just built a "budget" machine for my son which ended up close to $850. That build was using an Asus M5A78L-M/USB3 Micro ATX AM3+ motherboard, AMD FX-6300 3.5GHz to (O.C. to 4.3GHz @ 38 C), w/ an Enermax ETS-T40-TB 86.7 CFM CPU Cooler.
What I wanted had to be tempered with what I could squeeze into the budget so a new Asus Radeon R7 260X 2GB Video Card was put in for now. A WD Caviar (Blue) 1TB drive was put in for storage, G.Skill Ripjaws X Series 8GB (2 x 4GB) DDR3-1600 Memory and a Corsair CX 500W 80+ Bronze Certified Semi-Modular ATX Power Supply to make it all run. Windows 8.1 was installed and the case is a nice looking Corsair 350D case.
My working theory is this rig will run well now and a new video card, better CPU cooler with a faster stronger CPU and an SSD down the road are all manageable upgrades that could keep this machine running good, playable frame rates for several years down the road.
There is always more than one way to skin a cat and to me this was the least amount I would build with.