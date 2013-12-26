System Builder Marathon, Q4 2013: $800 Gaming PC

Overclocking
Overclocking Intel's Core i5-3470 can't get any easier. I kept the company's power-saving features turned on and enabled the “Non K-series Overclocking” option in ASRock's firmware, exposing multiplier settings up to 40x.
Our Core i5-3470 didn’t need any extra voltage to run stably at 4 GHz with one or two of its cores active. Intel's baked-in limitations step frequency down to 3.9 GHz with three cores active and 3.8 GHz with the CPU under full load. That's not bad, though. We managed a 400 MHz boost in light loads and 600 MHz with all cores active in more heavily-threaded apps.
To help with heat as I overclocked, I disabled PWM fan control, running the CPU and case fans at full duty cycle. Pegged around 2000 RPM, they make so little noise that they're drowned out by the graphics card in gaming tests.
Satisfied with my elevated Core i5 clock rates, I set about tweaking the RAM. Team Vulcan's DDR3-1600 kit needed more than 1.55 V and returned minimal gains. So, I left the modules at their XMP timings and moved on to graphics.
Unfortunately, Gigabyte’s Radeon R9 280X was less cooperative than I expected. Its high factory frequencies delivered excellent stock performance. But with the GPU's voltage locked at 1.131 V under load, it was already running close to the practical limit. I only got another 20 MHz out of the chip before it became unstable. And pushing the card's memory didn't seem worthwhile either. Performance gains with 1600 MHz GDDR5 barely registered at all.
On the bright side, I didn't see any evidence of throttling under load. Even in taxing games, the Tahiti GPU ran at a constant 1100 MHz.
I settled on 1115 MHz core and 1600 MHz memory clock rates. Honestly though, if this card was in my own workstation, I'd leave it at Gigabyte's factory-overclocked settings. The payoff is just too small.
I know that the writers of "best CPUs" for the money always make a huge fuss about how "oh, you save 7W (or however much it is) by not having the on-board graphics", but I still think it's worth keeping, for if your discrete card gives out on you. My PC buggered up installing my graphics drivers once, and if it weren't for my intel "backup" GPU, my rig would have been bricked.
For us, both were available from Newegg at a $10 difference. Either is fine. I chose the -3350P back for the Q1 $600 Gaming PC, and it's OC was limited to 3.5-3.7 GHz with this same Z75 Pro3 mobo. But I actually prefer the -3470 at these prices for reasons stated in the text (higher clocks and backup HD 2500 graphics). It fit in under budget, and its higher Turbo limit provide a 300 MHz boost across the board (3.8-4.0 GHz) when overclocking. That right there is worth $10 in an SBM where value equals a straight bang for buck calculation.
My own thoughts on this one are mixed. I like to see the challenge of a lower budget. This $800 PC was quite good, however. With the focus on gaming this SBM cycle, this one looks like a shoe-in for value winner. I don't see what two or three times the budget will buy that can offer similar multiples of performance, especially that will be visible in actual use.
That said, for my own uses, I'd take the "High" to "Max" settings in my games that a GTX650Ti Boost would offer, and put the balance into a SSD.
I currently just built a "budget" machine for my son which ended up close to $850. That build was using an Asus M5A78L-M/USB3 Micro ATX AM3+ motherboard, AMD FX-6300 3.5GHz to (O.C. to 4.3GHz @ 38 C), w/ an Enermax ETS-T40-TB 86.7 CFM CPU Cooler.
What I wanted had to be tempered with what I could squeeze into the budget so a new Asus Radeon R7 260X 2GB Video Card was put in for now. A WD Caviar (Blue) 1TB drive was put in for storage, G.Skill Ripjaws X Series 8GB (2 x 4GB) DDR3-1600 Memory and a Corsair CX 500W 80+ Bronze Certified Semi-Modular ATX Power Supply to make it all run. Windows 8.1 was installed and the case is a nice looking Corsair 350D case.
My working theory is this rig will run well now and a new video card, better CPU cooler with a faster stronger CPU and an SSD down the road are all manageable upgrades that could keep this machine running good, playable frame rates for several years down the road.
There is always more than one way to skin a cat and to me this was the least amount I would build with.