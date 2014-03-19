Do It Like Tom's: Calibrating Your Monitor With CalMAN RGB

CalMAN Products Overview: Professional

We’re focusing primarily on CalMAN RGB for this article, though SpectraCal offers many products in its portfolio that not only work for computer monitors, but other display technologies as well. At Tom’s Hardware, we use CalMAN Ultimate, the top-level application that retails for just under $3000. It gives you all the functionality of every other CalMAN level, as well as full meter and pattern source support.

Since the feature list is pretty long, we’ll break it down one version at a time. First up are SpectraCal’s professional products.

CalMAN 5 Expert - $1495

Meter support, see below

Pattern source device support, see below

Three PC client licenses

Direct display control

Basic and advanced workflows

Client management

Meter profile editor

CalMAN 5 Professional - $2495

All of the above, plus:

Full meter support

Full pattern source support

Five PC client licenses

Direct Display Control with Color Cube

Basic, advanced, and pro workflows

Multiple display locations

Levels editor

Gamma editor

CalMAN 5 Ultimate - $2995

All of the above plus:

Ten PC client licenses

Design mode

Simultaneous use of multiple meters

Hardware support is another differentiator between product levels. Here is a list of meters.

CalMAN 5 Expert

SpectraCal C3 and C6

X-Rite i1Display Pro, i1Pro, and i1Pro 2

X-Rite Color Munki and Chroma5

X-Rite Hubble

Klein K-10

Sencore Color Pro V

Datacolor Spyder 2, 3, and 4

CalMAN 5 Professional & Ultimate

All of the above plus:

Minolta spectroradiometers (all)

Photo Research spectroradiometers (all)

JETI SpecBos 1201/11

Orb Optronix SP-100 & 200

And here is a list of standalone signal generators. All CalMAN products support the PC client pattern source.

CalMAN 5 Expert

DPG 1000/1200/1400/2000

Accupel HDG and DVG series

AV Foundry VideoForge

Extron VTB-300 and VTG-400

Quantum Data 701 and 780

Sencore MediaPro MP500

CalMAN 5 Professional & Ultimate

All of the above plus:

Quantum Data all

Sencore all

Phabrix SX

A major feature in these three CalMAN versions is Direct Display Control (DDC), which works with nearly any computer monitor and even a few consumer HDTVs. In today's story, you're going to see it used with a Dell UP3214Q. But it also works with some Panasonic and Sharp televisions, as well as JVC projectors.

We should also mention 3D LUT support; also known as Color Cube. This is an AutoCal procedure where CalMAN calibrates multiple saturation levels for each primary and secondary color. While no displays support this, there are some outboard video processors that do. If you’re able to take advantage of the feature for your TV or projector, you’ll enjoy the most accurate color possible.

Of course, we saved the best part for last. In case you’re reeling from sticker shock after looking at some of the prices, fear not. SpectraCal sells a package with CalMAN RGB and a C3 colorimeter for just $249. The combination includes everything you need to calibrate your monitor, including the patterns, which are provided by the PC client. This package also supports the C6 meter, which is an i1Display2 modified by SpectraCal for greater accuracy with LED-backlit displays.