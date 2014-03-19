Do It Like Tom's: Calibrating Your Monitor With CalMAN RGB

Trending

A while back, we introduced you to display calibration with Datacolor's Sypder4Elite. Today we look at CalMAN RGB, which is the other major calibration solution. With extensive meter and pattern source support, it’s positioned as a professional’s tool.

Direct Display Control, AutoCal, And PC Client 3

We’ve touched on the Direct Display Control and AutoCal functions of CalMAN as part of an Advanced Monitor Calibration. Let’s look at those capabilities in a little more detail.

At the top-right of the screen are three tabs that control your meter, pattern source, and display. Dropping down the Direct Display Control tab opens up some interesting options. These will be different depending on the connected display. In our case, the following shot is what you see with Dell's UP3214Q.

While these aren't all of the controls in Dell's OSD, there is enough here to perform a calibration. In fact, the DDC window adds two User modes to the existing set of color temperature presets. And all of them become adjustable. That means you don’t have to accept the fixed color temp in sRGB mode, for example.

The next screen is even cooler.

This is a full 17-point grayscale control. You can adjust red, green, and blue at every point individually. And you can do it with the patterns generated by PC Client. How awesome is that? Of course, doing this manually can be very time-consuming. You can accomplish the same goal by using AutoCal during the calibration procedure.

Profile Management With PC Client 3

Once you’ve installed the CalMAN RGB package, PC Client 3 runs resident in your system tray. Not only does it provide patterns for CalMAN calibrations, but it also manages the picture mode LUTs and your ICC profiles.

Open this dialog by right-clicking the PC Client icon in the system tray and choosing Preferences. If you have multiple monitors, they’ll all appear in the drop-down, and each can have its own set of profiles. Moving down and right, you see the DDC status and a checkbox. It’s enabled by default, but if you want to use the OSD alone to calibrate, turn off DDC. And you can bypass the look-up table entirely by clearing the checkbox at the lower-right.

All of the ICC profiles created by CalMAN are installed in the Windows default location at \windows\system32\spool\drivers\color. That way, they’re accessible to any application that needs them (like Photoshop). They are standard profiles, so you can share them if you wish.

