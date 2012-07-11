Trending

Build It: Picking Parts For Your Kid's Entry-Level Gaming PC

Does your child always want to use your PC? Is it time to build him his own? If you don't trust the tier-one vendors to sell you a well-balanced machine, you'll be happy to know that you can piece together your own entry-level box for less than $450.

Picking A Platform: Comparing Intel And AMD

Selecting the Right CPU and Motherboard

Our first decision sets the stage for the rest of our build. Should you buy an AMD APU or an Intel CPU with HD Graphics? Intel’s Pentium G620 and Celeron G530 CPUs are a little cheaper than AMD’s A8-3850 and A6-3650. But most of that savings is negated by Intel’s generally more expensive motherboards. In the end, we're left to consider slightly more affordable Intel-based solutions.

We aren't including the AMD A8-3870K CPU in that comparison either, since it's quite a bit pricier and only makes sense for overclocking. The -3850 is a more budget-friendly choice.

Intel Pentium G620IntelCeleron G530AMDA8-3850AMDA6-3650
Core Frequency2.7 GHz2.4 GHz2.9 GHz2.6 GHz
Cores/Threads2/22/24/44/4
Cache512 KB L2 + 3 MB L3512 KB L2 + 2 MB L34 MB L24 MB L2
Turbo FrequencyNo TurboNo TurboNo TurboNo Turbo
TDP Rating65 W65 W100 W100 W
Lithography32 nm32 nm32 nm32 nm
Integrated Memory ControllerDDR3-1066DDR3-1066DDR3-1866DDR3-1866
Integrated GraphicsIntel HD Graphics850 MHz Base1.1 GHz Max Freq.Intel HD Graphics850 MHz Base1.0 GHz Max Freq.Radeon HD 6550DRadeon HD 6530D
Price$64$50$110$95
MotherboardH67 Chipset$65H67 Chipset$65A55 Chipset$54A55 Chipset$54
Bundle$129$115$164$149

One Intel CPU, well-cooled

AMD's A8-3850 can quickly push smaller heat sinks to their limits

Bottom Line

Right out of the gate, we see that Intel's solutions have a slight advantage over AMD's from a pricing standpoint. Next, we'll take a look at how to keep these respective platforms cooled adequately, quietly, and inexpensively.

