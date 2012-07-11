Build It: Picking Parts For Your Kid's Entry-Level Gaming PC

Picking A Platform: Comparing Intel And AMD
Selecting the Right CPU and Motherboard
Our first decision sets the stage for the rest of our build. Should you buy an AMD APU or an Intel CPU with HD Graphics? Intel’s Pentium G620 and Celeron G530 CPUs are a little cheaper than AMD’s A8-3850 and A6-3650. But most of that savings is negated by Intel’s generally more expensive motherboards. In the end, we're left to consider slightly more affordable Intel-based solutions.
We aren't including the AMD A8-3870K CPU in that comparison either, since it's quite a bit pricier and only makes sense for overclocking. The -3850 is a more budget-friendly choice.
|Intel Pentium G620
|IntelCeleron G530
|AMDA8-3850
|AMDA6-3650
|Core Frequency
|2.7 GHz
|2.4 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Cores/Threads
|2/2
|2/2
|4/4
|4/4
|Cache
|512 KB L2 + 3 MB L3
|512 KB L2 + 2 MB L3
|4 MB L2
|4 MB L2
|Turbo Frequency
|No Turbo
|No Turbo
|No Turbo
|No Turbo
|TDP Rating
|65 W
|65 W
|100 W
|100 W
|Lithography
|32 nm
|32 nm
|32 nm
|32 nm
|Integrated Memory Controller
|DDR3-1066
|DDR3-1066
|DDR3-1866
|DDR3-1866
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel HD Graphics850 MHz Base1.1 GHz Max Freq.
|Intel HD Graphics850 MHz Base1.0 GHz Max Freq.
|Radeon HD 6550D
|Radeon HD 6530D
|Price
|$64
|$50
|$110
|$95
|Motherboard
|H67 Chipset$65
|H67 Chipset$65
|A55 Chipset$54
|A55 Chipset$54
|Bundle
|$129
|$115
|$164
|$149
Bottom Line
Right out of the gate, we see that Intel's solutions have a slight advantage over AMD's from a pricing standpoint. Next, we'll take a look at how to keep these respective platforms cooled adequately, quietly, and inexpensively.
Although I say just give them an Apple IIe so they can learn on what we learned on in school.
Today, age 7: AMD X4 CPU, 4GB RAM, ATI 4670 card I built from various parts. I use it for background work since its so powerful. He does his educational and game software on it.
When I was age 7, the Apple II was just released and most people didn't know what one was. It wasn't until 1980 that we started seeing these $1200~3000 computers... usually in the school library with 1 or 2 units. My 1985 PC: 1-2Mhz 128k RAM, 360k floppy drive system with a monitor was $900+. I still have it and it works. I forgot how to use it.
Suggestions when building a PC for 3~8 year olds: buy a logitech notebook mouse ($15~20) as these are smaller but perfect for little hands. Use a cheap keyboard as kids tend to be messy and destroy them. if they are real young (1~3yrs old) try to get your hands on a CRT. Harder to knock over, costs $0~5 if you can find one.
Also, a $200~250 netbook makes a good "notebook" for young kids (4~9 years old). Or give your kid your old notebook. My kid was given a 17" notebook a friend gave away when he upgraded.
BTW - there is an option to dedicate some of the memory to the integrated graphics. I installed inexpensive 8GB memory and dedicated 2GB to the graphics. What I don't know is if it makes a real difference. Would that help gamers?