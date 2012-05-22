Core i5-3570K, -3550, -3550S, And -3570T: Ivy Bridge Efficiency

Benchmark Results: 3DMark 11
The Sandy Bridge architecture’s HD Graphics 3000 doesn’t support DirectX 11, so there’s no way to include Intel’s Core i7-2700K in these benchmarks.
However, we do get a good sense for how HD Graphics 2500 compares to 4000 (not well). The difference isn’t quite 2x; however, we wouldn’t expect very playable performance out of anything with the lower-end implementation.
Interesting also is that the Core i7 gets a slight performance boost in the graphics component of 3DMark—which typically wouldn’t be reflected by a 100 MHz disparity. More likely is that the i7’s 8 MB cache is showing a slight advantage over the i5’s 6 MB repository.
Actually a lot of sites have shown just what Chris is talking about. Even a dual core Pentium with a HD6670 beats the top end Llano piece (a quad core) even with CFX of the IGP with a HD6570. Llano is great for some things but overall in DT its only a low end entry level product and is much weaker per core and per clock than Intels CPUs.
What Chris did was pulled the same charts from his first IB review and added in the HD2500 (the new low end Intel IGP) for comparison.
If someone cannot take this information and realize that its just for comparison and that its not to show anything better, then thats their problem. If this was a Llano article, or the Trinity article when it comes out, you better believe Chris will do everything to check ever performance aspect. But its not. Its an article to see if the T and S models are worth it.
Overll, llano is overrate in my book. We have barley sold any at my work place. Just doesn't have the pulling power like a CPU and discrete GPU does.