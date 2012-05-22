Core i5-3570K, -3550, -3550S, And -3570T: Ivy Bridge Efficiency

Benchmark Results: SiSoft Sandra 2012
In a diagnostic like Sandra 2012, Hyper-Threading gives the two Core i7s a clear advantage, even though they’re not running all that much faster than the next-lowest finisher, Core i5-3570K. From there, optimizations for power affect performance on a fairly gradual scale.
The effects are similar in the Multi-Media module, where the two Core i7s achieve superior integer and floating-point performance.
Intel has a habit off stripping off features from lower-end SKUs, and we’ve seen AES-NI serve as one of those differentiators that Intel drops. Fortunately, the Core i5s all retain their hardware-accelerated AES, so each contender achieves performance in-line with memory bandwidth.
And as we might have guessed from the Cryptography result, all of our numbers are fairly even (as we’d expect from a common memory controller operating at a consistent data rate).
Actually a lot of sites have shown just what Chris is talking about. Even a dual core Pentium with a HD6670 beats the top end Llano piece (a quad core) even with CFX of the IGP with a HD6570. Llano is great for some things but overall in DT its only a low end entry level product and is much weaker per core and per clock than Intels CPUs.
What Chris did was pulled the same charts from his first IB review and added in the HD2500 (the new low end Intel IGP) for comparison.
If someone cannot take this information and realize that its just for comparison and that its not to show anything better, then thats their problem. If this was a Llano article, or the Trinity article when it comes out, you better believe Chris will do everything to check ever performance aspect. But its not. Its an article to see if the T and S models are worth it.
Overll, llano is overrate in my book. We have barley sold any at my work place. Just doesn't have the pulling power like a CPU and discrete GPU does.