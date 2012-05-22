Core i5-3570K, -3550, -3550S, And -3570T: Ivy Bridge Efficiency

Benchmark Results: Productivity
Both Core i7s stand out yet again, followed by a predictable order of Core i5s organized by thermal design power.
Same story here, though now the advantage attributable to Hyper-Threading appears even more pronounced.
I was reviewing CPUs back when Intel introduced Hyper-Threading on the desktop, and let’s just say that it didn’t always turn into a performance advantage. In Visual Studio, though, it helps shave several minutes off of our Google Chrome compile job. The Core i5s (even the 45 W one) remain closer together.
Up until now, all of our tests have emphasized performance in the context of a threaded test—that is, an application able to take advantage of a multi-core processor. Those are the situations where you really want a quad-core chip able to handle eight threaded concurrently.
When it comes to converting a PowerPoint file to PDF, though, more cores don’t help. That’s why the Core i7-2700K drops to fourth place and the Ivy Bridge-based chips start jumping ahead of it. Although the improvements to Intel’s newest architecture are slight, they’re enough to affect our result by a couple of seconds.
Actually a lot of sites have shown just what Chris is talking about. Even a dual core Pentium with a HD6670 beats the top end Llano piece (a quad core) even with CFX of the IGP with a HD6570. Llano is great for some things but overall in DT its only a low end entry level product and is much weaker per core and per clock than Intels CPUs.
What Chris did was pulled the same charts from his first IB review and added in the HD2500 (the new low end Intel IGP) for comparison.
If someone cannot take this information and realize that its just for comparison and that its not to show anything better, then thats their problem. If this was a Llano article, or the Trinity article when it comes out, you better believe Chris will do everything to check ever performance aspect. But its not. Its an article to see if the T and S models are worth it.
Overll, llano is overrate in my book. We have barley sold any at my work place. Just doesn't have the pulling power like a CPU and discrete GPU does.