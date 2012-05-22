Core i5-3570K, -3550, -3550S, And -3570T: Ivy Bridge Efficiency

Benchmark Results: File Compression

We’re working on our WinZip 16.5-based benchmark right now, which will take advantage of OpenCL acceleration on AMD processors and make better use of multi-core CPUs. For now, though, we’re left with WinZip 16.0. Similar to the Acrobat-based test on the previous page, this metric does not do a good job of exploiting available processing resources. Not only does it take an exorbitantly-long time to finish, but it also doesn’t demonstrate much difference between our contenders. The only exception is the 45 W Core i5-3570T.

WinRAR is more efficient, but it still doesn’t show off a ton of difference between five of these six CPUs.

Freely-available 7-Zip shows off the largest gaps between processor features, by far. The two Core i7s, armed with Hyper-Threading and an 8 MB shared L3 cache, stand out as exceptional performers. The Core i5s file in after, and the 45 W CPU doesn’t even take a massive penalty for its limited thermal ceiling.