Core i5-3570K, -3550, -3550S, And -3570T: Ivy Bridge Efficiency

Benchmark Results: File Compression
We’re working on our WinZip 16.5-based benchmark right now, which will take advantage of OpenCL acceleration on AMD processors and make better use of multi-core CPUs. For now, though, we’re left with WinZip 16.0. Similar to the Acrobat-based test on the previous page, this metric does not do a good job of exploiting available processing resources. Not only does it take an exorbitantly-long time to finish, but it also doesn’t demonstrate much difference between our contenders. The only exception is the 45 W Core i5-3570T.
WinRAR is more efficient, but it still doesn’t show off a ton of difference between five of these six CPUs.
Freely-available 7-Zip shows off the largest gaps between processor features, by far. The two Core i7s, armed with Hyper-Threading and an 8 MB shared L3 cache, stand out as exceptional performers. The Core i5s file in after, and the 45 W CPU doesn’t even take a massive penalty for its limited thermal ceiling.
Actually a lot of sites have shown just what Chris is talking about. Even a dual core Pentium with a HD6670 beats the top end Llano piece (a quad core) even with CFX of the IGP with a HD6570. Llano is great for some things but overall in DT its only a low end entry level product and is much weaker per core and per clock than Intels CPUs.
What Chris did was pulled the same charts from his first IB review and added in the HD2500 (the new low end Intel IGP) for comparison.
If someone cannot take this information and realize that its just for comparison and that its not to show anything better, then thats their problem. If this was a Llano article, or the Trinity article when it comes out, you better believe Chris will do everything to check ever performance aspect. But its not. Its an article to see if the T and S models are worth it.
Overll, llano is overrate in my book. We have barley sold any at my work place. Just doesn't have the pulling power like a CPU and discrete GPU does.