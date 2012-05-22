Core i5-3570K, -3550, -3550S, And -3570T: Ivy Bridge Efficiency

Benchmark Results: Media Encoding
A single-threaded metric, Lame naturally reflects the best performance from the highest-clocked, most efficient architecture. But because Turbo Boost pushes these CPUs so fast when only a single thread is active, they mostly turn in very similar results. Only the lower-clocked Core i5-3570T lags behind.
The same story applies to iTunes, another single-threaded app. Slight tweaks to the Ivy Bridge architecture even allow a couple of Core i5s to outperform Core i7-2700K.
Once we switch over to a more threading-optimized test, the results fall back to what we saw in the content creation apps: Hyper-Threading gives the Core i7s a nice little boost, while the quad-core i5s file into place accordingly. Again, the only chip that lags back is the Core i5-3570T.
HandBrake tells us a similar story.
Actually a lot of sites have shown just what Chris is talking about. Even a dual core Pentium with a HD6670 beats the top end Llano piece (a quad core) even with CFX of the IGP with a HD6570. Llano is great for some things but overall in DT its only a low end entry level product and is much weaker per core and per clock than Intels CPUs.
What Chris did was pulled the same charts from his first IB review and added in the HD2500 (the new low end Intel IGP) for comparison.
If someone cannot take this information and realize that its just for comparison and that its not to show anything better, then thats their problem. If this was a Llano article, or the Trinity article when it comes out, you better believe Chris will do everything to check ever performance aspect. But its not. Its an article to see if the T and S models are worth it.
Overll, llano is overrate in my book. We have barley sold any at my work place. Just doesn't have the pulling power like a CPU and discrete GPU does.