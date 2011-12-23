System Builder Marathon, Dec. 2011: System Value Compared

Benchmark Results: 3DMark And PCMark

The $600 PC loses in 3DMark 11, while the $2400 PC wins.

That was, of course, the expected result. At the same time, it’s surprising to see the $1200 PC’s Radeon HD 6950s in CrossFire perform more like the $600 build’s single Radeon HD 6870 than the two GeForce GTX 580s in SLI propelling the $2400 machine forward.

We're hit with another big surprise when the $1200 PC falls closer to the $600 PC in PCMark. Both the $2400 and $1200 PC rely on a single SSD to house all of our suite's programs and benchmarks, both SSDs are reasonably good performers, and PCMark 7 heavily favors quick drives. Meanwhile, the $600 machine employs a conventional disk, which would seemingly put it at a disadvantage.

A closer look at PCMark’s individual storage scores shows that the $1200 PC’s SSD is worth around three to five times the performance of the $600 PC’s hard drive. We actually expected more, since SSD seek times are extremely low.