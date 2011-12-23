System Builder Marathon, Dec. 2011: System Value Compared

Benchmark Results: SiSoftware Sandra
Sandra Arithmetic demonstrates the $1200 PC’s processor performing closely to the level of the $600 build, in spite of the fact that it has 50% more cores.
You might assume our results are the product of poor software optimization after stumbling across similar results in Sandra's Multimedia metric. However, it's more probable that shared resources between Bulldozer modules are having a bigger impact on performance that the company would indicate.
Sandra Memory Bandwidth makes the $1200 PC look even worse, as the $600 PC’s super-cheap pair of 2 GB modules yield nearly two times the realized throughput from Intel's integrated memory controller.
Edit: Fixed typo. Oops :p
I'm guessing you meant "can" spank.
And spank it does.
NM, the original part of the thread I thought I read 1x 580, now I see 2x...
I need to reply once more... 2x 6950s and a extremely overclocking BD 6100 with only a 650watt ps? These fuggen builds suck
gaming tdp of 6950s = max 160 * 2 = 320
bd 6100 95W officially.
320 + 160 = 480
overclocking won't need more than an extra 100W max.
nothing else uses much power. These are budget builds, they're not made for upgradeability.
EDIT: LOL, I just looked at your profile. Your system has a 1200W PSU for one 6970.
I'm laughing, yet cringing at the waste of money.
I think we need a single/multiple GPU article to find out if there's anything that can be rescued from this. Throw in a couple of different motherboards, that sort of thing. Does memory speed make a big difference? Would Windows 8 Beta help in any way?