System Builder Marathon, Dec. 2011: System Value Compared

Benchmark Results: SiSoftware Sandra

Sandra Arithmetic demonstrates the $1200 PC’s processor performing closely to the level of the $600 build, in spite of the fact that it has 50% more cores.

You might assume our results are the product of poor software optimization after stumbling across similar results in Sandra's Multimedia metric. However, it's more probable that shared resources between Bulldozer modules are having a bigger impact on performance that the company would indicate.

Sandra Memory Bandwidth makes the $1200 PC look even worse, as the $600 PC’s super-cheap pair of 2 GB modules yield nearly two times the realized throughput from Intel's integrated memory controller.