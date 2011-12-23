System Builder Marathon, Dec. 2011: System Value Compared

Benchmark Results: Just Cause 2
A minor processor bottleneck tightens the $2400 PC's GPU performance scaling in Just Cause 2, while the $1200 PC sets the example of a severe CPU bottleneck. The $600 PC shows what happens when CPU and GPU performance are on par for this game at medium details (that's also known as good balance, and we promote it).
Thanks to its fast graphics, the $1200 machine loses little performance as Just Cause 2's detail settings are increased. It’s still CPU-constrained, though; the other machines simply drop by a greater amount.
I think we need a single/multiple GPU article to find out if there's anything that can be rescued from this. Throw in a couple of different motherboards, that sort of thing. Does memory speed make a big difference? Would Windows 8 Beta help in any way?