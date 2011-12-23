System Builder Marathon, Dec. 2011: System Value Compared

Benchmark Results: Metro 2033

Metro 2033 is a demanding game, but its High detail settings aren’t tough enough to take down the $2400 PC’s mighty GeForce GTX 580s. Instead, that machine's CPU appears to be hitting a wall at up to 1920x1080, with a GPU limitation hurting its score at 2560x1600.

The $600 PC looks pretty balanced, yet again, between its choice of processor and graphics card, thought the average performance numbers are somewhat slow.

Radeons choke at our highest Metro 2033 resolution and settings, where they run out of GDDR5 memory, but the $1200 build’s higher-end cards are at least fast enough to pull this disappointing performer ahead of the $600 contender.