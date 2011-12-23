System Builder Marathon, Dec. 2011: System Value Compared

Benchmark Results: Metro 2033
Metro 2033 is a demanding game, but its High detail settings aren’t tough enough to take down the $2400 PC’s mighty GeForce GTX 580s. Instead, that machine's CPU appears to be hitting a wall at up to 1920x1080, with a GPU limitation hurting its score at 2560x1600.
The $600 PC looks pretty balanced, yet again, between its choice of processor and graphics card, thought the average performance numbers are somewhat slow.
Radeons choke at our highest Metro 2033 resolution and settings, where they run out of GDDR5 memory, but the $1200 build’s higher-end cards are at least fast enough to pull this disappointing performer ahead of the $600 contender.
Edit: Fixed typo. Oops :p
I'm guessing you meant "can" spank.
And spank it does.
NM, the original part of the thread I thought I read 1x 580, now I see 2x...
I need to reply once more... 2x 6950s and a extremely overclocking BD 6100 with only a 650watt ps? These fuggen builds suck
gaming tdp of 6950s = max 160 * 2 = 320
bd 6100 95W officially.
320 + 160 = 480
overclocking won't need more than an extra 100W max.
nothing else uses much power. These are budget builds, they're not made for upgradeability.
EDIT: LOL, I just looked at your profile. Your system has a 1200W PSU for one 6970.
I'm laughing, yet cringing at the waste of money.
I think we need a single/multiple GPU article to find out if there's anything that can be rescued from this. Throw in a couple of different motherboards, that sort of thing. Does memory speed make a big difference? Would Windows 8 Beta help in any way?