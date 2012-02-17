Overclocking: Can Sandy Bridge-E Be Made More Efficient?

Efficiency: Single-Threaded (One Core Active)

The above chart shows the total time for running all of our single-threaded benchmarks. As a result, the only clock rates that apply are the ones on the right-hand side of the Turbo Boost frequencies, from 3.9 to 4.7 GHz. The maximum overclock saved time to the tune of 16%, but clock rate had to increase by more than 20% in order to get there.

The average amount of energy required for the operation climbed by a more staggering 40% or so.

Because we don't test with a ton of single-threaded software, our scripted benchmark doesn't take long to complete. The total energy requirement at stock clocks was just 7.2 Wh. The most aggressive overclock came in at 8.3 Wh. Multiply those numbers out over hours, days, weeks, and months, though, and you get a better sense for how this could impact your power bill.