Overclocking: Can Sandy Bridge-E Be Made More Efficient?

Efficiency: Multi-Threaded (All Cores Active)
Our collection of multi-threaded applications also enjoy a roughly 16% speed-up in going from stock clock rates to our highest stable frequency.
The total energy required climbed by about 31%, though. That's not a very good trade-off for the extra speed, if you're concerned about the relationship between both figures.
As a result of these more demanding benchmarks utilizing six cores instead of one, total energy required is, not surprisingly, higher than what we saw in the single-threaded suite. It's especially important to notice that power consumption climbed by 19% due to overclocking, which is more than performance improved.
Nice to know Intel doesn't just set the stock clock speed for just performance!
Did someone at Intel tell you that was the reason for a lower Turbo Boost limit, or did you just assume it?
I think we should be careful of this kind of guess at another person's, or company's, reasoning. There could be some other cause for the limit - for example, they will obviously sell it for a lower price, so wouldn't a possible reason be they have looser binning specs to allow for chips that wouldn't make it under more strenuous tests through? (Remember, Intel, or any CPU manufacturer, doesn't warrant the product based on what it can be pushed to, and is generally going to provide it at a clock rate they feel is safe over time to guarantee.)
I'm certainly not saying it is a bad assumption, what you said makes sense to me, but I do think there are enough other reasonable possibilities that I wouldn't have stated it as a fact unless I knew it to be.
;)
I do think articles like this are very important; those of us who overclock, especially when we turn off all the power-saving features in hopes of reaching that max stable a CPU can do, should be aware of how much money we are spending if we keep said OC. It's more than just the high end cooling solution.
The people that bash higher capacity PSUs could also stand to learn a thing or two, here. An overclocked CPU can require a huge amount of peak power over and above what a stock CPU needs (349W measured here). An overclocked Sandy Bridge-E and an overclocked GTX 580 could require a peak power of 650W just considering those 2 components!
A Kill A Watt or similar device is a great way to measure how much you actually spend a month operating your computer. You might be surprised.
;)
Tom's Parallel Universe Hardware.