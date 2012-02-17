Overclocking: Can Sandy Bridge-E Be Made More Efficient?

Efficiency: Multi-Threaded (All Cores Active)

Our collection of multi-threaded applications also enjoy a roughly 16% speed-up in going from stock clock rates to our highest stable frequency.

The total energy required climbed by about 31%, though. That's not a very good trade-off for the extra speed, if you're concerned about the relationship between both figures.

As a result of these more demanding benchmarks utilizing six cores instead of one, total energy required is, not surprisingly, higher than what we saw in the single-threaded suite. It's especially important to notice that power consumption climbed by 19% due to overclocking, which is more than performance improved.