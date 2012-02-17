Overclocking: Can Sandy Bridge-E Be Made More Efficient?

Benchmark Results: Matlab

Matlab is a professional application from The MathWorks, which solves complex mathematical problems and represents them graphically. Matlab accomplishes this mostly through the use of matrices, explaining the name: it stands for MATrix LABoratory.

Not surprisingly, overclocking benefits performance in a fairly predictable way. We can be relatively certain that the workload presented to our processor is well threaded, as the test continues speeding up after the low-activity multiplier hits 47x. Bumps up from 44x, 45x, 46x, and 47x under full load demonstrate incremental speed-ups.