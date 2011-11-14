Intel Core i7-3960X Review: Sandy Bridge-E And X79 Express

Benchmark Results: DiRT 3

Our F1 2011 charts really didn’t do AMD any favors. So, I switched to DiRT 3 and retested almost all of the platforms from the FX-8150 review, aside from the Core i5-2500K and Core i7-920.

The results are much more favorable to AMD, though the three benchmarked FX and Phenom II platforms still finish behind all of Intel’s. Interestingly, and perhaps expectedly, there’s really no benefit tied to the Core i7-3960X, which achieves similar performance as the Core i7-990X and Core i7-2600K.