Intel Core i7-3960X Review: Sandy Bridge-E And X79 Express

Benchmark Results: DiRT 3
Our F1 2011 charts really didn’t do AMD any favors. So, I switched to DiRT 3 and retested almost all of the platforms from the FX-8150 review, aside from the Core i5-2500K and Core i7-920.
The results are much more favorable to AMD, though the three benchmarked FX and Phenom II platforms still finish behind all of Intel’s. Interestingly, and perhaps expectedly, there’s really no benefit tied to the Core i7-3960X, which achieves similar performance as the Core i7-990X and Core i7-2600K.
What we have today is simply a platform for bragging rights not a serious contender to the X38, X48, X58 family.
I would LOVE to see them pick up their game and provide me with a worthy upgrade over my 4GHz i7 2600 (Non-K). I would swoop it up.
Look, BD had 4 modules with two "cores" each, each module is equivalent to a Sandy Bridge core.
They should just combine both of those cores or make them a single core, so we get 4 threads.
Then create 4-6-8 core versions of those CPU's..
Think about it.. the FX8150 is more of a 4-core CPU where the resources are halved pretty much so you get two threads per core, it would have been MUCH MUCH better if they just kept 4 strong cores.
Not sure why either but I always seem to start an AMD related comment :\
The labels are wrong on the graphs on this page the last ones should read DDR2-2133 on the last two shouldn't it?
