Intel Core i7-3960X Review: Sandy Bridge-E And X79 Express

Core i7-3960X Versus Core i7-990X
Across 16 different threaded and single-threaded applications, not counting games, Core i7-3960X is about 12% faster than Core i7-990X.
Price-wise, the processors are pretty comparable, though remember that Intel isn’t bundling a cooler with its Sandy Bridge-E-based CPUs. Also, you’ll need an X79-based motherboard and a quad-channel memory kit.
That’s an expensive list of upgrades for a 12% boost if you already own Core i7-990X. But if you have money burning a hole in your pocket, this flagship most certainly outperforms the old one.
What we have today is simply a platform for bragging rights not a serious contender to the X38, X48, X58 family.
I would LOVE to see them pick up their game and provide me with a worthy upgrade over my 4GHz i7 2600 (Non-K). I would swoop it up.
Look, BD had 4 modules with two "cores" each, each module is equivalent to a Sandy Bridge core.
They should just combine both of those cores or make them a single core, so we get 4 threads.
Then create 4-6-8 core versions of those CPU's..
Think about it.. the FX8150 is more of a 4-core CPU where the resources are halved pretty much so you get two threads per core, it would have been MUCH MUCH better if they just kept 4 strong cores.
Not sure why either but I always seem to start an AMD related comment :\
The labels are wrong on the graphs on this page the last ones should read DDR2-2133 on the last two shouldn't it?
JeanLuc