Intel Core i7-3960X Review: Sandy Bridge-E And X79 Express

Core i7-3960X Versus FX-8150
It’s a foregone conclusion that Core i7-3960X is faster than AMD’s FX-8150, but the comparison is an interesting one nevertheless.
With all benchmarks weighted evenly, we end up seeing Sandy Bridge-E best Zambezi by more than it beat the Sandy Bridge-based Core i5-2500K. This is a result of close finishes in the threaded apps, and bigger blow-outs in titles like iTunes, WinZip, and Lame.
Unfortunately, pricing that remains way above AMD’s initial estimation means you pay 253% more for the Core i7-3960X, which averages 32% better results across our benchmark suite. Compare that to Core i5-2500K, a processor that fares better in both performance and pricing metrics.
What we have today is simply a platform for bragging rights not a serious contender to the X38, X48, X58 family.
I would LOVE to see them pick up their game and provide me with a worthy upgrade over my 4GHz i7 2600 (Non-K). I would swoop it up.
Look, BD had 4 modules with two "cores" each, each module is equivalent to a Sandy Bridge core.
They should just combine both of those cores or make them a single core, so we get 4 threads.
Then create 4-6-8 core versions of those CPU's..
Think about it.. the FX8150 is more of a 4-core CPU where the resources are halved pretty much so you get two threads per core, it would have been MUCH MUCH better if they just kept 4 strong cores.
Not sure why either but I always seem to start an AMD related comment :\
The labels are wrong on the graphs on this page the last ones should read DDR2-2133 on the last two shouldn't it?
