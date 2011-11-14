Intel Core i7-3960X Review: Sandy Bridge-E And X79 Express

Benchmark Results: PCMark 7
Although PCMark 7 is able to utilize at least 16 threads (confirmed by Futuremark), it gains far less from parallelism than it does from high clocks and an architecture able to maximize IPC. As a result, you see the thousand-dollar Core i7-990X fall behind Intel’s much cheaper Core i7-2600K.
Because Core i7-3960X incorporates the best of Sandy Bridge in a six-core configuration, it manages to eke out a first-place overall finish.
The rest of the tests also go well for Sandy Bridge-E—particularly the computation metric. Only once is Core i7-2600K able to sneak past the flagship part.
Do these results warrant spending $1000 on a new processor? Decidedly not. However, PCMark 7 centers on applications included with Windows 7, most of which aren’t as demanding as the real-world workloads that characterize the rest of our benchmark suite. So, let’s keep moving…
What we have today is simply a platform for bragging rights not a serious contender to the X38, X48, X58 family.
I would LOVE to see them pick up their game and provide me with a worthy upgrade over my 4GHz i7 2600 (Non-K). I would swoop it up.
Look, BD had 4 modules with two "cores" each, each module is equivalent to a Sandy Bridge core.
They should just combine both of those cores or make them a single core, so we get 4 threads.
Then create 4-6-8 core versions of those CPU's..
Think about it.. the FX8150 is more of a 4-core CPU where the resources are halved pretty much so you get two threads per core, it would have been MUCH MUCH better if they just kept 4 strong cores.
Not sure why either but I always seem to start an AMD related comment :\
The labels are wrong on the graphs on this page the last ones should read DDR2-2133 on the last two shouldn't it?
