System Builder Marathon, June 2010: $550 Gaming PC

Audio/Video Encoding
Utilizing the same processor yields similar results in iTunes. The slight lead for the stock March PC is likely due to higher RAM data rate, while a higher HyperTransport link speed could explain the narrow victory the June PC pulls once overclocked.
The $550 PC trails by a few seconds and finishes two minutes and 21 seconds quicker when overclocked. HandBrake is well-threaded, so the overclocked quad-core CPU makes the others look slow.
The trend continues as the June PC trails a few seconds back at stock speeds. DivX benefits from the extra core, while Xvid rankings closely mimic the results at stock speeds.
Nearly identical encoding times for the two stock systems are reduced by 30 seconds from overclocking alone. However, unlocking an extra core yields even better gains.
You could get a EA 430W for about $49 @newegg...
Just a thought - you could save money on the mobo by going with TOM's favorite brand ASRock board with the 770 Chipset...So with the money saved, getting a better PSU would have been a good idea...
Again unlocking was successful the 50-50 chance do not apply to your tests.
But no surprise this is a just enough machine.
People in the States have way to much... fun :P
No, this month its Coolermaster.
No shame, we all have bills.
Very well balanced system. Very helpful to see a working system with just 2 gigs ram and break the stereo type that 4 is required.
You're reading that completely out of context.
Both have more cache, the Pentium dramatically so. The Athlon II x2 would almost certainly over clock better, since stock speed is much higher, and most sites show them generally able to get to 3.8 GHz at roughly 1.4v or lower with a stock heat sink. On top of this, they use less power. So, more cache, 250 MHz more with stock heat sink (maybe more with a better one), and more cache against an extra core. Probably for games it would be better, but not always.
The Pentium E6500 is probably better still. Getting it to around 4 GHz wouldn't be too hard, especially with an upgraded heat sink, and is generally faster clock per clock compared to an Athlon II x2. Power use is significantly lower too.
Neither are clearly better though. I would rather have a faster two core than a slower three core, but the latter certainly have advantages too.