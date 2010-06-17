System Builder Marathon, June 2010: $550 Gaming PC

Benchmark Results: Productivity
The two systems both finish rendering just a bit under a minute. Overclocking alone reduces the time by 10 seconds, but adding a core steals the show yet again with a massive 74% reduction in job time.
Forget overclocking. Reducing scan times in AVG demands additional processing cores.
The March PC holds a 4% lead over the current rig, while overclocking yields a 15% reduction in job time. Unlocking holds a clear, although less pronounced, lead in WinRAR compression.
7-Zip follows the trend, clearly showing benefits from both additional cores and core speed.
Whether due to faster or more RAM, the March PC is the quicker platform in Photoshop, finishing 15 seconds ahead of the June system. Overclocking helps, but unlocking provides massive gains by comparison.
You could get a EA 430W for about $49 @newegg...
Just a thought - you could save money on the mobo by going with TOM's favorite brand ASRock board with the 770 Chipset...So with the money saved, getting a better PSU would have been a good idea...
Again unlocking was successful the 50-50 chance do not apply to your tests.
But no surprise this is a just enough machine.
People in the States have way to much... fun :P
No, this month its Coolermaster.
No shame, we all have bills.
Very well balanced system. Very helpful to see a working system with just 2 gigs ram and break the stereo type that 4 is required.
You're reading that completely out of context.
Both have more cache, the Pentium dramatically so. The Athlon II x2 would almost certainly over clock better, since stock speed is much higher, and most sites show them generally able to get to 3.8 GHz at roughly 1.4v or lower with a stock heat sink. On top of this, they use less power. So, more cache, 250 MHz more with stock heat sink (maybe more with a better one), and more cache against an extra core. Probably for games it would be better, but not always.
The Pentium E6500 is probably better still. Getting it to around 4 GHz wouldn't be too hard, especially with an upgraded heat sink, and is generally faster clock per clock compared to an Athlon II x2. Power use is significantly lower too.
Neither are clearly better though. I would rather have a faster two core than a slower three core, but the latter certainly have advantages too.