System Builder Marathon, June 2010: $550 Gaming PC

Power Consumption And Temperatures
Power Consumption
For all testing of these value systems, power-saving features were disabled and Windows 7’s power options were set to high performance. Keeping this in mind, let’s take a look at the total system power usage measured from the AC source.
Loading all CPU and GPU cores with FurMark and Prime95 creates an almost ridiculous demand, while giving us a good look at the maximum potential load the system could face. Here, the June PC barely consumes over 250W and even stays below 300W once overclocked. The pair of Radeon HD 4850s from March do offer more performance, but at the cost of much higher consumption.
Take these CPU core temperatures with a grain of salt, as at idle, they are a fraction of a degree cooler than our ambient room temperature. While this was an untrustworthy measurement, socket sensors and finger testing also indicate we are within a safe zone. Overriding the automatic CPU and GPU fan control isn’t a necessity for stability, but keep our overclocked temperatures more in line with the stock measurements.
You could get a EA 430W for about $49 @newegg...
Just a thought - you could save money on the mobo by going with TOM's favorite brand ASRock board with the 770 Chipset...So with the money saved, getting a better PSU would have been a good idea...
Very well balanced system. Very helpful to see a working system with just 2 gigs ram and break the stereo type that 4 is required.
Both have more cache, the Pentium dramatically so. The Athlon II x2 would almost certainly over clock better, since stock speed is much higher, and most sites show them generally able to get to 3.8 GHz at roughly 1.4v or lower with a stock heat sink. On top of this, they use less power. So, more cache, 250 MHz more with stock heat sink (maybe more with a better one), and more cache against an extra core. Probably for games it would be better, but not always.
The Pentium E6500 is probably better still. Getting it to around 4 GHz wouldn't be too hard, especially with an upgraded heat sink, and is generally faster clock per clock compared to an Athlon II x2. Power use is significantly lower too.
Neither are clearly better though. I would rather have a faster two core than a slower three core, but the latter certainly have advantages too.