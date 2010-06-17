System Builder Marathon, June 2010: $550 Gaming PC

CPU And Cooler
Processor: AMD Athlon II X3 435
The AMD Athlon II X3 435 may lack the shared L3 cache found in AMD’s Phenom II processors, but it still offers three processing cores, 2.9 GHz core speeds, and solid overclocking potential. Recent price drops make this an even more attractive processor for our budget-gaming PC.
Read Customer Reviews of AMD's Athlon II X3 435
CPU Cooler: Cooler Master Hyper TX3
Read Customer Reviews of Cooler Master's Hyper TX3
The Cooler Master Hyper TX3 offers a promising blend of size, performance, and noise, all at a low $20 price tag we could afford during our component selection process.
Heat is dissipated by three copper heat pipes, aluminum fins, and a 92 mm variable-speed pulse-width modulation (PWM) fan. The Hyper TX3 Socket AM3 mounting hardware maintains front-to-rear airflow, opening up more case options for this month’s budget gaming build.
You could get a EA 430W for about $49 @newegg...
Just a thought - you could save money on the mobo by going with TOM's favorite brand ASRock board with the 770 Chipset...So with the money saved, getting a better PSU would have been a good idea...
Again unlocking was successful the 50-50 chance do not apply to your tests.
But no surprise this is a just enough machine.
People in the States have way to much... fun :P
No, this month its Coolermaster.
No shame, we all have bills.
Very well balanced system. Very helpful to see a working system with just 2 gigs ram and break the stereo type that 4 is required.
You're reading that completely out of context.
Both have more cache, the Pentium dramatically so. The Athlon II x2 would almost certainly over clock better, since stock speed is much higher, and most sites show them generally able to get to 3.8 GHz at roughly 1.4v or lower with a stock heat sink. On top of this, they use less power. So, more cache, 250 MHz more with stock heat sink (maybe more with a better one), and more cache against an extra core. Probably for games it would be better, but not always.
The Pentium E6500 is probably better still. Getting it to around 4 GHz wouldn't be too hard, especially with an upgraded heat sink, and is generally faster clock per clock compared to an Athlon II x2. Power use is significantly lower too.
Neither are clearly better though. I would rather have a faster two core than a slower three core, but the latter certainly have advantages too.