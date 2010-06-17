System Builder Marathon, June 2010: $550 Gaming PC

CPU And Cooler

Processor: AMD Athlon II X3 435

The AMD Athlon II X3 435 may lack the shared L3 cache found in AMD’s Phenom II processors, but it still offers three processing cores, 2.9 GHz core speeds, and solid overclocking potential. Recent price drops make this an even more attractive processor for our budget-gaming PC.

CPU Cooler: Cooler Master Hyper TX3

The Cooler Master Hyper TX3 offers a promising blend of size, performance, and noise, all at a low $20 price tag we could afford during our component selection process.

Heat is dissipated by three copper heat pipes, aluminum fins, and a 92 mm variable-speed pulse-width modulation (PWM) fan. The Hyper TX3 Socket AM3 mounting hardware maintains front-to-rear airflow, opening up more case options for this month’s budget gaming build.