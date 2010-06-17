System Builder Marathon, June 2010: $550 Gaming PC

Benchmark Results: Synthetics
There are only a few changes to our benchmark suite this month, so we’ll be able to compare almost every test to the data gathered in March. Let’s start things out with a look at synthetic benchmarks, and then we’ll move onto the gaming suite.
The June PC can’t compete in 3DMark Vantage due to a weaker graphics solution. Overclocking puts more distance between the two systems, as the unlocked quad-core processor used in March allows the pair of Radeon HD 4850 cards to really “strut their stuff.”
Faster graphics, RAM, and quicker hard drive allow for another clean sweep for the March $750 PC here in PCMark Vantage.
Our stock June PC starts out with the same processing power as the March system, but is paired with slower memory frequency. Overclocked, the June PC keeps pace in memory bandwidth, but is outclassed in the processor tests by the successful core-unlocking in March.
You could get a EA 430W for about $49 @newegg...
Just a thought - you could save money on the mobo by going with TOM's favorite brand ASRock board with the 770 Chipset...So with the money saved, getting a better PSU would have been a good idea...
Again unlocking was successful the 50-50 chance do not apply to your tests.
But no surprise this is a just enough machine.
People in the States have way to much... fun :P
No, this month its Coolermaster.
No shame, we all have bills.
Very well balanced system. Very helpful to see a working system with just 2 gigs ram and break the stereo type that 4 is required.
You're reading that completely out of context.
Both have more cache, the Pentium dramatically so. The Athlon II x2 would almost certainly over clock better, since stock speed is much higher, and most sites show them generally able to get to 3.8 GHz at roughly 1.4v or lower with a stock heat sink. On top of this, they use less power. So, more cache, 250 MHz more with stock heat sink (maybe more with a better one), and more cache against an extra core. Probably for games it would be better, but not always.
The Pentium E6500 is probably better still. Getting it to around 4 GHz wouldn't be too hard, especially with an upgraded heat sink, and is generally faster clock per clock compared to an Athlon II x2. Power use is significantly lower too.
Neither are clearly better though. I would rather have a faster two core than a slower three core, but the latter certainly have advantages too.