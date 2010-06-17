System Builder Marathon, June 2010: $550 Gaming PC

Benchmark Results: Synthetics

There are only a few changes to our benchmark suite this month, so we’ll be able to compare almost every test to the data gathered in March. Let’s start things out with a look at synthetic benchmarks, and then we’ll move onto the gaming suite.

The June PC can’t compete in 3DMark Vantage due to a weaker graphics solution. Overclocking puts more distance between the two systems, as the unlocked quad-core processor used in March allows the pair of Radeon HD 4850 cards to really “strut their stuff.”

Faster graphics, RAM, and quicker hard drive allow for another clean sweep for the March $750 PC here in PCMark Vantage.

Our stock June PC starts out with the same processing power as the March system, but is paired with slower memory frequency. Overclocked, the June PC keeps pace in memory bandwidth, but is outclassed in the processor tests by the successful core-unlocking in March.