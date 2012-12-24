CPU Charts 2012: 86 Processors From AMD And Intel, Tested

Adobe Creative Suite 6

Intel's Sandy Bridge-E, Ivy Bridge, Sandy Bridge, and Nehalem flagships all clearly beat AMD's best efforts in Adobe's Creative Suite. This is especially true in our Acrobat X Professional test, where we're converting a PowerPoint 2010 presentation to PDF format.

The Intel CPUs are grouped together in one large block, while AMD's A10-5800K stands out as the sole example of Piledriver. In this single-threaded workload, it does really well compared to the company's previous-gen parts.