CPU Charts 2012: 86 Processors From AMD And Intel, Tested

Intel: Nehalem

Intel’s Nehalem architecture is partially based on an advanced Core design. These flexible 45 nm desktop CPUs are available as Core i3, i5, and i7 versions, and include two, four, or six cores.

The first Nehalem-based CPUs hit the market in 2008 under the code name Bloomfield. The quad-core family of CPUs sold as Core i7 and dropped into Intel's LGA 1366 interface. The company followed up with a mainstream incarnation code-named Lynnfield toward the end of 2009. Lynnfield-based chips also sported four cores, but surfaced under the Core i5 Core i7 brands, and leveraged an LGA 1156 interface.

Nehalem at 45 nm was succeeded by Westmere (32 nm) at the beginning of 2010. The architectural update materialized as the dual-core Clarkdale design for mainstream desktops and the hexa-core Gulftown configuration for enthusiasts.

Westmere was replaced by Sandy Bridge in 2011.

