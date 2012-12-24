CPU Charts 2012: 86 Processors From AMD And Intel, Tested

Intel: Ivy Bridge
Ivy Bridge is Intel's current-generation design. The company's tick-tock cadence establishes a new architecture (the tick), and then follows it up with a updated manufacturing technology (the tock). That way, the next tick is implemented on a mature process, paring back some of the risk associated with transitioning to a significantly-updated architecture.
After the tick that was Sandy Bridge, Ivy Bridge employs a very similar design on a 22 nm process. Intel maintains its Core i3, i5, and i7 nomenclature, updating the model names to reflect a third generation. Fortunately, Ivy Bridge-based chips drop into the same LGA 1155 interface as the Sandy Bridge-based parts.
Though its x86 cores remain largely the same, Ivy Bridge does offer a more advanced graphics engine, along with a memory controller that officially supports 1,600 MT/s data rates. The unlocked parts boast maximum multipliers of 63x (up from Sandy Bridge's 57x), and the entire line-up includes 16 lanes of PCI Express 3.0 connectivity.
Benchmarked Intel Ivy Bridge-Based CPUs:
|Ivy Bridge
|Code Name
|Rev.
|Socket
|Number ofCores
|ClockFrequency
|L2 Cache
|L3 Cache
|iGPU
|MemoryController
|TDP
|Core i5-3450
|Ivy Bridge
|E1
|1155
|4
|3.1 GHz
|4 x 256 KB
|6 MB
|HD Graphics 2500650-1100 MHz
|integrated up to DDR3-1600
|77 W
|Core i5-3470
|Ivy Bridge
|E1
|1155
|4
|3.2 GHz
|4 x 256 KB
|6 MB
|HD Graphics 2500650-1100 MHz
|integrated up to DDR3-1600
|77 W
|Core i5-3550
|Ivy Bridge
|E1
|1155
|4
|3.3 GHz
|4 x 256 KB
|6 MB
|HD Graphics 2500650-1100 MHz
|integrated up to DDR3-1600
|77 W
|Core i5-3570K
|Ivy Bridge
|E1
|1155
|4
|3.4 GHz
|4 x 256 KB
|6 MB
|HD Graphics 4000650-1100 MHz
|integrated up to DDR3-1600
|77 W
|Core i7-3770K
|Ivy Bridge
|E1
|1155
|4
|3.5 GHz
|4 x 256 KB
|8 MB
|HD Graphics 4000650-1100 MHz
|integrated up to DDR3-1600
|77 W
But i want some processors which were legendary overclockers, and representatives of their generation of CPU's, included with a nominal OC :
intel C2D E7300 : 2.66- > 3.33
Intel C2Q Q6600 : 2.4- > 3.0ghz
Intel i5-750 : 2.66 - >3.33
Its highly likely that a person has owned at least one of these CPU's. I want to know how well these compare to modern processors.
Agreed, maybe just one dual core and one quad? q9550 and e6850? not that I still own both of those or anything...
But let's do some math. Just for a rough order of magnitude I figure an average of 15% increase in performance per clock cycle, per generation (not including clock speed, number of cores, etc.). So if we start back at Conroe and work our way to present day Ivy Bridge, that's 5 new generations of processors. 1.15^5 = 2.01
Which means that an Ivy Bridge CPU at the same speed as a Conroe CPU (2006ish) is about 2x as fast per clock cycle, on average. Once you take into account faster clock speeds, number of cores, cache sizes, integrated memory controllers, etc. and more importantly what software will be used with the CPUs the real world performance difference could be almost nothing to somewhere around 10-15x as fast.
I digress. The point being, is I would like to see some more benchies Tom's! Prove me wrong!