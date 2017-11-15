10 Modern, Mainstream GPUs And Ryzen: Can They Play Crysis?

10 Modern GPUs At 2560x1440
1440p Performance
Next up is 2560x1440, a resolution we couldn't imagine back in 2007. As proof, the option isn't even available from Crysis' in-game menus. Instead, you must manually modify the benchmark's configuration files to enable it.
The RX 580, R9 390, GTX 970, and GTX 1060 3GB/6GB post similar performance. Once again, our processor seems to be the bottleneck. As we saw at 1920x1080 with 8xAA, all of these cards offer satisfying smoothness except for the RX 460 and RX 560.
1440p Performance with 8xAA
You have to run the game at 1440p with Very High settings for these mid-range cards to show what they can do. The finishing order isn't much of a surprise though, with GeForce GTX 1060 6GB slightly ahead of the 3GB model, followed by Radeon RX 580. But AMD's Radeon R9 390 indisputably comes out on top in this comparison.
For smoothness, forget the RX 460 and GTX 1050, which are quickly overwhelmed. GeForce GTX 1050 Ti and Radeon RX 570 also start to suffer. Just remember that this is 1440p at Very High settings...in Crysis!
I actually did the math and it's 10-42% higher average frame rates and 35-56% higher minimum frame rates. Is this only due to the higher clock speed and IPC of the 7700K?
"RX 580" does not necessarily mean stock. One could be a stock-settings card and the other could be an MSI Gaming X+ version. That alone could shift the FPS significantly.
Because the original Cryengine delved into completely new territory with light ray tracing and water and foliage texturing. On top of that, it was an open world shooter, not a sandbox player like previous AAA shooters that took place in corridors, metro cities, etc. Crysis 2 was not nearly as challenging on hardware as it was a closed city world where there wasn't much distance draw and just had simple building and street textures. On top of that it was dumbed down for consoles. Cryengine 3 was dumbed down for consoles as well.
In any event, after two articles on this, I'm going to have to break out my original Crysis 1 DVD and install it and play it again on my 1440p rig and check out some graphics mods. Anyone remember when you could actually buy a physical copy of a PC game in a box in a store? I hadn't played it since 2010 or so.
The main takeaway I got from this is how well the 8GB R9 390 scaled with an increase in AA use and higher resolution over Nvidia counterparts or even the 8GB RX 580. Case in point: at no AA at 2560x1440, the R9 390 and RX 580 are only apart by 1FPS average, yet with 8xFSAA dialed in, the R9 390 leaves the RX 580 behind by 7FPS. Very impressive and I have to only assume that is attributed to the 390's 512-bit memory bus to the 256 bit for the 580.
You don't see this separation in an R9 390 review from two years ago regarding Crysis 3 when jumping up in resolution and AA like here (https://www.techpowerup.com/reviews/Sapphire/R9_390_Nitro/11.html). That's all you need to know about why the original Crytek 1 engine is still useful and why later versions of Crysis or other game engines dumbed down for consoles just aren't in the same resource demanding universe.