10 Modern, Mainstream GPUs And Ryzen: Can They Play Crysis?

10 Modern GPUs At 2560x1440

1440p Performance

Next up is 2560x1440, a resolution we couldn't imagine back in 2007. As proof, the option isn't even available from Crysis' in-game menus. Instead, you must manually modify the benchmark's configuration files to enable it.

Image 1 of 6 Image 2 of 6 Image 3 of 6 Image 4 of 6 Image 5 of 6 Image 6 of 6

The RX 580, R9 390, GTX 970, and GTX 1060 3GB/6GB post similar performance. Once again, our processor seems to be the bottleneck. As we saw at 1920x1080 with 8xAA, all of these cards offer satisfying smoothness except for the RX 460 and RX 560.

1440p Performance with 8xAA

Image 1 of 6 Image 2 of 6 Image 3 of 6 Image 4 of 6 Image 5 of 6 Image 6 of 6

You have to run the game at 1440p with Very High settings for these mid-range cards to show what they can do. The finishing order isn't much of a surprise though, with GeForce GTX 1060 6GB slightly ahead of the 3GB model, followed by Radeon RX 580. But AMD's Radeon R9 390 indisputably comes out on top in this comparison.

For smoothness, forget the RX 460 and GTX 1050, which are quickly overwhelmed. GeForce GTX 1050 Ti and Radeon RX 570 also start to suffer. Just remember that this is 1440p at Very High settings...in Crysis!

