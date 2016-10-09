Dell UP3017 30-inch 16:10 Professional Monitor Review

OSD Setup & Calibration

The OSD is quite extensive and provides many adjustment options but in most cases, you’re only likely to need access to the picture modes and the brightness setting. We found the factory preset modes to be right on spec with no need for calibration.

OSD Tour

The backlight covers a large range from almost 350cd/m2 down to a dim 37. That means each of the 100 steps equals 3cd/m2 which seems a bit imprecise. The brightness and contrast sliders can also be accessed directly by one of the bezel keys.

The second screen contains the input selector, which can also be programmed into one of the bezel keys. In its default state, the UP3017 will automatically lock on to the first active signal it finds.

The Color menu offers eight image modes, and Standard is the default. The next four are task-specific. Color Temp sets the gamut to Adobe RGB and gives you a slider to set the white point in degrees Kelvin. Color Space is where you’ll find the factory calibrated presets for Adobe RGB, sRGB, Rec.709, DCI-P3, and two memory slots used by the included Ultrasharp Calibration software. Last is Custom Color where you can create your own mode with gain, offset, hue, and saturation sliders.

The Display menu has controls for aspect, sleep timer, sharpness, dynamic contrast, response time (overdrive), MST operation, and signal info. It also contains the uniformity compensation, which is only available in certain modes. Most notably it is grayed out in the Color Space preset where the factory calibrations lie.

The UP3017 supports PIP and PBP for two sources. The PIP window can be sized and moved around the screen.

Two computers can be connected to one UP3017 through each of the USB upstream ports. The USB menu lets you assign them to a particular video input so you can run a single keyboard and mouse combination.

There are no built-in speakers, but incoming audio can be switched manually between DisplayPort and HDMI feeds.

The Energy menu controls the behavior of the power LED and the two side USB ports, which can be used to charge devices drawing two amps or less. That means no iPads, which require 10W.

The OSD comes in eight languages and can be rotated when the monitor is in portrait mode. You can also set the timeout and transparency here.

Three of the bezel keys can be programmed for a variety of functions to provide quick access without entering the OSD. Their operation is indicated by small icons that appear on the screen.

The final menu contains a few ergonomic options and a full reset that returns the UP3017 to its default settings.

Calibration

Calibration is simply a matter of selecting the appropriate gamut from the Color Space menu and setting brightness to taste. Our measurements showed no need for further adjustment in the Adobe RGB and sRGB presets. DCI-P3 also comes quite close to standard. If you want to tweak in the OSD, choose Custom Color. Controls are provided for gain, offset, saturation, and hue. Unfortunately you can’t properly adjust the gamut from its starting point of Adobe RGB because there is no color luminance control. The best way to create your own color mode is to use the included Ultrasharp Color Calibration software along with an i1 Display Pro. The resulting lookup table is saved to one of the two memories called Cal1 and Cal2 in the Color Space mode. Since our sample was pretty much perfect out of the box, we did not see the need for further adjustment. Here are our brightness settings for various output levels.