The Brazos Round-Up: Eight AMD E-350-Based Motherboards

Benchmark Results: Aliens Vs. Predator
Charts can get quite long when this many motherboards are included. We keep the graph bars thin and break the pages into per-game results to make analysis easier.
While system memory performance usually has little impact on games, two potential problems arise in AMD’s situation. First, only half of today’s field supports DDR3-1333, a non-approved, but available setting for the E-350 APU. Second, the integrated Radeon HD 6310 graphics core uses system memory, and graphics memory performance usually does have a big impact on gaming.
The E-350 APU obviously wasn’t designed for high-end gaming, but we at least would like to see it achieve minimum competence with somewhat-modern titles. You might be able to play AvP at 640x480 and super-low settings, though you probably won’t want to.
Only problem is that it is $160 instead of $130
Otherwise very nice roundup. I've been thinking of using one of these for a server/NAS.
Not good for much save storage, but that wasn't tested. Would have much rather see an A8 board roundup since they are on newegg now. Picked up one myself for my htpc/storage setup.
Uh no, Brazos is bast on the Bobcat core which is a low power version of Bulldozer. These are meant for ultra portables and netbooks, nettops, ultrathin notebooks and the likes.
Llano is the entry level desktop APU until they switch from Stars cores on those to the newer bulldozer cores.
And brazos has nothing in common with bulldozer.
noob2222And yet this roundup is .... desktop boards. And brazos has nothing in common with bulldozer.
Net TOP. Meaning a low power ITX board. Brazos is merely a stopgap till AMD has the tooling to kick out tons of BD cores. Though I will agree this roundup is a bit late it is at least thorough.
Good call--that board only recently became available, after this story was scheduled to be published. We've since updated the conclusion and price chart to reflect the market as of July 4th, 2011.
Brazos is NOT a stopgap, it is meant for very low power applications. It's basically AMD's take on Atom style devices. Bulldozer is not meant to scale to this low power envelope. That's why there are already plans for Brazos successors. Ontario/Zacate will be replaced by Khrishna/Wichita. Llano will be succeeded by Trinity, which is Bulldozer based. Zambezi is supposed to be succeeded by something called Komodo, which I haven't read much about.
Llano for laptops is out-freaking-standing, Llano for desktops is amazing for cheap OEM-built desktops and small form-factor HTPCs. TBH, it shouldn't excite much of anyone else, nor was it intended to replace Phenom II + dGPU for enthusiasts.