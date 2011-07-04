The Brazos Round-Up: Eight AMD E-350-Based Motherboards

Benchmark Results: Aliens Vs. Predator

Charts can get quite long when this many motherboards are included. We keep the graph bars thin and break the pages into per-game results to make analysis easier.

While system memory performance usually has little impact on games, two potential problems arise in AMD’s situation. First, only half of today’s field supports DDR3-1333, a non-approved, but available setting for the E-350 APU. Second, the integrated Radeon HD 6310 graphics core uses system memory, and graphics memory performance usually does have a big impact on gaming.

The E-350 APU obviously wasn’t designed for high-end gaming, but we at least would like to see it achieve minimum competence with somewhat-modern titles. You might be able to play AvP at 640x480 and super-low settings, though you probably won’t want to.