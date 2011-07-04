The Brazos Round-Up: Eight AMD E-350-Based Motherboards

Rounding Up Brazos-Based Boards

Buying a low-cost, high-efficiency platform is kind of like choosing a cable package. For a few dollars more you can always get a killer feature that you really want. But then it seems like the features that are still missing really aren’t that much more expensive. It's a clever scheme to keep you constantly thinking about the next-best thing just a few dollars up the ladder.

You might face the same sticky decision when it comes time to shop for that inexpensive PC: go for the budget gold, or spend a few extra dollars on a faster processor (and then a few more dollars on a better graphics card, and a bit more on more memory, and...it really never ends). But AMD is hoping that its Brazos platform gives you enough compute horsepower, enough graphics performance, and enough value to squelch that never-ending desire to push just a little bit further. If you want a solid idea of what the platform includes, check out ASRock's E350M1: AMD's Brazos Platform Hits The Desktop First.

Today we have eight different Brazos-based platforms, priced from $115 to $175. If you're dead set on saving money, one of these setups should be able to satisfy you. Now it's time to figure out which tier in this little sub-market serves up the best value.

E350 Fusion Motherboard Features ASRock E350M1/USB3 Asus E35M1-I Deluxe ECS HDC-I Foxconn AHD1S-K PCB Revision 1.00 1.01 1.0 1.0 CPU AMD E-350 APU AMD E-350 APU AMD E-350 APU AMD E-350 APU Chipset AMD A50M FCH AMD A50 FCH AMD A50M FCH AMD Hudson D1 BIOS P1.20 (02/24/2011) 0902 (04/15/2011) 4.6.4 (03/24/2011) A931022 (04/19/2011) 100.0 MHz Clock 101.3 (+1.30%) 100.0 (+0.0%) 101.9 (+1.9%) 100.0 (+0.0%) Internal Interfaces PCIe x16 1 (x4-mode) 1 (x4-mode) 1 (x4-mode) 1 (x4-mode) PCIe x1/x4 None 1x mini PCIe (Filled) 1x mini PCIe (Filled) None Legacy PCI None None None None USB 2.0 2 (4-ports) 2 (4-ports) 2 (4-ports) 2 (4-ports) USB 3.0 None 1 (2-ports) None None IEEE-1394 None None None None Serial Port 1 None None 1 Parallel Port None None None None Floppy None None None None Ultra-ATA 133 None None None None SATA 6.0 Gb/s 4 5 4 2 SATA 3.0 Gb/s None None None None 4-Pin Fan 1 None 1 2 3-Pin Fan 1 2 1 None FP-Audio 1 1 1 1 CD-Audio None None None None S/PDIF I/O None Output Only Output Only Output Only I/O Panel Connectors P/S 2 1 1 None 1 USB 2.0 4 2 6 6 USB 3.0 2 4 2 None IEEE-1394 None None None None Network 1 1 1 1 eSATA 1 1 1 None Digital Audio Out Optical Only Optical Only Optical Only None Digital Audio In None None None None Analog Audio 5 3 5 3 Video Out DVI-D, VGA, HDMI DVI-I, HDMI DVI-D, VGA, HDMI DVI-D, VGA, HDMI Other Devices None Bluetooth Transceiver 802.11n Antennas Bluetooth Transceiver None Mass Storage Controllers Chipset SATA 4x SATA 6Gb/s 1x eSATA 6Gb/s 4x SATA 6Gb/s 1x eSATA 6Gb/s 4x SATA 6Gb/s 1x eSATA 6Gb/s 2x SATA 3Gb/s Chipset RAID Modes None None None None Add-In SATA None None None None USB 3.0 EJ168A PCIe 2x D720200F1 PCIe ASM1042 PCIe None IEEE-1394 None None None None Networking Gigabit LAN RTL8111E PCIe RTL8111E PCIe AR8151 PCIe RTL8111E PCIe Wireless LAN None AR9285 PCIe RTL8188CE PCIe None Wireless PAN None AR3011 USB 2.0 AR3011 USB 2.0 None Audio HD Audio Codec ALC892 ALC892 VT1708B ALC662 DDL/DTS Connect Unspecified Unspecified DTS Connect Unspecified