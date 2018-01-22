Enermax Platimax D.F. 1200W PSU Review

Cross-Load Tests & Infrared Images

To generate the following charts, we set our loaders to auto mode through our custom-made software before trying more than 25,000 possible load combinations with the +12V, 5V, and 3.3V rails. The load regulation deviations in each of the charts below were calculated by taking the nominal values of the rails (12V, 5V, and 3.3V) as point zero. The ambient temperature was between at 30°C (86°F) to 32°C (89.6°F).

Load Regulation Charts

Efficiency Chart

The highest efficiency region is between 210W and 510W at +12V, with load on the minor rails staying low. After all, modern PCs don't draw much power from the 5V and 3.3V rails.

Ripple Charts

Infrared Images

We applied half-load for 10 minutes with the PSU's top cover and fan removed before taking photos with our modified FLIR E4 camera that delivers 320x240 IR resolution (76,800 pixels).

Temperatures inside the PSU are elevated, since only the bridge rectifiers and APFC converter use heat sinks. The rest of the components, including all FETs, are mostly cooled by bus bars and the boards onto which they are installed.

We also notice high temperatures from the solid and polymer caps surrounding the +12V board. What worries us most are the heated-up electrolytic caps, since those are the ones prone to failure under tough conditions.



