FirePro V3900: Entry-Level Workstation Graphics

Benchmark: Catia

The FirePro V3900 dominates in Catia. And once anti-aliasing is enabled, the new card extends its lead. Even with 8x anti-aliasing turned on, the V3900’s performance barely takes a hit. Meanwhile, the significantly more expensive Quadro 600's performance collapses. None of the gaming-oriented boards can compete with the professional cards.

Catia triggered some bugs in the Radeon HD 6570's Catalyst driver, preventing us from posting benchmark results for that product.