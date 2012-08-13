AMD FirePro W8000 And W9000 Review: GCN Goes Pro

AutoCAD 2013: 3D Performance
AMD FirePro W-Series And The Overall Performance Index
Cadalyst Systems Benchmark 2012 provides both task-specific metrics and an overall performance index. The performance index weighs performance on different tasks to try to get as close as possible to a real-world workload.
Both AMD FirePro W-series cards lose the task-specific benchmarks, but lead the overall 3D performance index, beating Nvidia’s offerings and the older AMD cards. Apparently, the company's drivers are mature enough to do well in these tasks.
I bet most professionals wont touch these cards until atleast 3-4 driver revisions. These cards are newer, and perform worse than competitions older.
2. Also, how do the consumer cards perform on these pro softwares ?
in the end I'm glad to see that AMD graphic section is trying to make an effort, not like the their proc section..
So depending on what you use it for, it may very well be a great choice.
Yes, this is a brand new architecture and yes, performance improvements will continue to be made with subsequent driver optimizations.
AFAIK, its not possible now to BIOS mod a regular 7970 into a W9000. AMD and Nvidia have become smarter.