AMD FirePro W8000 And W9000 Review: GCN Goes Pro

AutoCAD 2013: 3D Performance

AMD FirePro W-Series And The Overall Performance Index

Cadalyst Systems Benchmark 2012 provides both task-specific metrics and an overall performance index. The performance index weighs performance on different tasks to try to get as close as possible to a real-world workload.

Both AMD FirePro W-series cards lose the task-specific benchmarks, but lead the overall 3D performance index, beating Nvidia’s offerings and the older AMD cards. Apparently, the company's drivers are mature enough to do well in these tasks.