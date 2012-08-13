AMD FirePro W8000 And W9000 Review: GCN Goes Pro

Basemark CL: General Benchmarks
Simulation Benchmarks
The simulation benchmarks demonstrate that, once more, AMD’s drivers aren’t where they need to be in certain applications, this synthetic measurement being one of them.
AMD’s FirePro W-series cards do beat the company's older cards, but they can’t touch Nvidia’s Quadros. Even though they come close in the Julia Rendering benchmark, they don’t look good in the Mandelbulb Rendering test, and get massively beaten in the Fluid Operations and Wave Simulation metrics.
Fluid Operations
Wave Simulation
Julia Rendering
Mandelbulb Rendering
I bet most professionals wont touch these cards until atleast 3-4 driver revisions. These cards are newer, and perform worse than competitions older.
2. Also, how do the consumer cards perform on these pro softwares ?
in the end I'm glad to see that AMD graphic section is trying to make an effort, not like the their proc section..
So depending on what you use it for, it may very well be a great choice.
Yes, this is a brand new architecture and yes, performance improvements will continue to be made with subsequent driver optimizations.
AFAIK, its not possible now to BIOS mod a regular 7970 into a W9000. AMD and Nvidia have become smarter.