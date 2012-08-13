AMD FirePro W8000 And W9000 Review: GCN Goes Pro

Basemark CL: General Benchmarks

Simulation Benchmarks

The simulation benchmarks demonstrate that, once more, AMD’s drivers aren’t where they need to be in certain applications, this synthetic measurement being one of them.

AMD’s FirePro W-series cards do beat the company's older cards, but they can’t touch Nvidia’s Quadros. Even though they come close in the Julia Rendering benchmark, they don’t look good in the Mandelbulb Rendering test, and get massively beaten in the Fluid Operations and Wave Simulation metrics.

Fluid Operations

Wave Simulation

Julia Rendering

Mandelbulb Rendering