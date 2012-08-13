AMD FirePro W8000 And W9000 Review: GCN Goes Pro

Basemark CL: Video Processing

Video Processing

The video processing benchmarks are a mixed bag mostly dominated by Nvidia’s Quadro cards.

We didn't see the same benchmark numbers as what AMD showed in its marketing materials. The company often didn't include Nvidia’s Quadro 6000, and when it does show up, its performance is lower that what we measured. We don’t know which version of Basemark CL AMD used, but we're testing with the most current one.