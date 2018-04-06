Get Maximum Fortnite Performance: 'Epic' Mode With 10 Graphics Cards

Benchmarks at 1080p and 1440p
Given that the minimum and recommended configurations suggested by Epic are quite reasonable, we're running our tests under the Epic preset with Show Grass enabled. We're also generating data at 1920x1080, as usual, but also 2560x1440.
Benchmarks at 1080p
Surprisingly, the Epic preset gives our mid-range field some trouble. None of the cards successfully maintains a minimum frame rate of 60 FPS. Only the Radeon RX 570, RX 580, GeForce GTX 1060 3GB/6GB, and GTX 970 rise above a minimum of 30 FPS. According to our results, those are also the only cards (along with AMD's Radeon R9 390) to deliver sufficient smoothness.
If you own a Radeon RX 460/560 or GeForce GTX 1050/1050 Ti, dial down the graphics quality if you want to play at 1920x1080.
Benchmarks at 1440p
Of course, the frame rates fall further at 1440p. Only Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1060 3GB and 6GB minimize hitching by staying above 30 FPS. To play at 1440p on anything below the level of those cards, you'll have to drop the Epic preset and switch to High.
MORE: Final Fantasy XV Performance Review
MORE: Project CARS 2 Performance Review
MORE: Star Wars Battlefront II Performance Review
*
1) Analyze the CPU thread loads in descending order:
■Record loads per CPU thread for each point in time.
■For each data point, assign the loads to graphs called "Highest loaded thread", "2nd highest", "3rd highest", ..., "Nth highest". (The spreadsheet function LARGE is your friend here.)
■Display these as you do now - only now the top bar displays how the highest loaded CPU thread - whatever thread it happened to be at the time - was doing throughout the entire test.
I think this display would be better than the current one, because you could see the performance profile at a glance: the colors would shift from highly loaded at the top to slightly loaded at the bottom. E.g. you could easily see how much of the time 4 or more threads were highly loaded *at the same time*. The current graph doesn't show this definitely, since the high loads on the two threads may have occurred at different times in the test.
*
2) Change the value groups of the CPU load: 86% to 100% is much too wide of a gap. I'd like there to be a "fully loaded" group of 99 - 100% (maybe 98 - 100%, or 98.5 - 100%, depending on the precision of the data recording). I feel this is very important, since it would indicate an almost certain CPU bottleneck.
edit for context- the post i was replying to was a now deleted angry rant
Fortnite is deliberately built to NOT be CPU intensive so that it can run on a wide range of systems. You turn down the eye candy until your graphics can handle it, and your CPU is not a big concern.
I second a change with the load charts. Maybe I am just slow but I have a hard time reading them.
Also the recommended specs from the game devs seem really underpowered. Would have liked to see just how low the settings would have to be under those conditions.