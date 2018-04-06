Get Maximum Fortnite Performance: 'Epic' Mode With 10 Graphics Cards

Benchmarks at 1080p and 1440p

Given that the minimum and recommended configurations suggested by Epic are quite reasonable, we're running our tests under the Epic preset with Show Grass enabled. We're also generating data at 1920x1080, as usual, but also 2560x1440.

Benchmarks at 1080p

Image 1 of 6 Image 2 of 6 Image 3 of 6 Image 4 of 6 Image 5 of 6 Image 6 of 6

Surprisingly, the Epic preset gives our mid-range field some trouble. None of the cards successfully maintains a minimum frame rate of 60 FPS. Only the Radeon RX 570, RX 580, GeForce GTX 1060 3GB/6GB, and GTX 970 rise above a minimum of 30 FPS. According to our results, those are also the only cards (along with AMD's Radeon R9 390) to deliver sufficient smoothness.

If you own a Radeon RX 460/560 or GeForce GTX 1050/1050 Ti, dial down the graphics quality if you want to play at 1920x1080.

Benchmarks at 1440p

Image 1 of 6 Image 2 of 6 Image 3 of 6 Image 4 of 6 Image 5 of 6 Image 6 of 6

Of course, the frame rates fall further at 1440p. Only Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1060 3GB and 6GB minimize hitching by staying above 30 FPS. To play at 1440p on anything below the level of those cards, you'll have to drop the Epic preset and switch to High.

MORE: Final Fantasy XV Performance Review

MORE: Project CARS 2 Performance Review

MORE: Star Wars Battlefront II Performance Review