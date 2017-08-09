Fractal Design Meshify C Case Review

Installation & Configuration

The Meshify C includes separate screw packs for the motherboard and drives, cable ties, standoffs, a Phillips-head adapter socket to help builders install the standoffs, documentation, and a cleaning cloth.

Connections include a split power LED lead to fit motherboards with both 3-pin and 2-pin header spacing, HDD LED, power and reset buttons, HD-Audio, and USB 3.0.

An inset section that provides additional cable space near the front of the chassis also prevents the installation of oversized motherboards more than around 10”-deep. This obstruction is small enough to fit beneath expansion cards, allowing you to install graphics cards up to 12.5” behind the fan. Moving the fan gets you another inch of card clearance.

Dark tint in the side panel glass does an excellent job of suppressing the excessive brightness of our graphics card lighting, and also helps to obscure any component color mis-matches.

We’re using our overclocked Core i7-5930K test platform to compare the Meshify C to similarly-priced glass-paneled NZXT S340 Elite and BitFenix Aurora. The Define-C doesn’t have glass panels, but its similar price and size make it a good metric for judging the benefits and deficits of Fractal Design’s new design. Methods and settings have been retained for two years to allow you to compare the results from other case reviews to those included in the charts.

Test Configuration

















Drivers & Settings Chipset Intel INF 9.4.2.1019 CPU 4.2GHz (42x 100MHz) @ 1.2V Core Motherboard Firmware 17.8 (02/10/2015) RAM XMP CAS 16 Defaults (1.2V) Graphics Maximum Fan for Thermal Tests | Nvidia GeForce 347.52



